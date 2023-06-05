TILTON — Opening the season with a 7-6 loss the Limestone Post 979 Juniors was a little bit of eyeopener for the Post 210 Junior Speakers, who are the two-time defending state champions.
The Junior Speakers bounced back from that loss on Thursday with wins over Champaign and Eureka to advance into Saturday’s semifinal round of the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament.
Caden Keleminic’s 3-hit shutout against Alton (7-0) Saturday morning, set up the rematch with Limestone and this time around, the Junior Speakers got their revenge with a 5-2 triumph in the championship game.
“We wanted this game pretty bad,’’ said winning pitcher Pedro Rangel IV. “We know that we didn’t hit very well and we didn’t field very well in that first game against them. Needless to say, this was a game that our whole team wanted in the championship.’’
Rangel went 5.2 innings for the Junior Speakers, allowing 2 runs — only 1 earned — on two hits while striking out seven and walking three. Cruz Dubois got the final four outs to seal the victory.
“This was a good complete game,’’ said Junior Speakers manager Jonathan Heck. “We have seven guys returning from that state championship team, so to win the first tournament of the season and with it being our own tournament, is a good way get things rolling.’’
Rangel, who is one of those seven returners, echoed those sentiments.
“It feels like we are picking up from where we left off last year,’’ he said. “The key is that we have to keep getting better from here.’’
Pitching was important part of the wins on Saturday for the Post 210 juniors according to Heck.
In the two victories, the Junior Speakers allowed just 1 earned run while striking out 15 batters.
“Our pitching was good in every game, we just lacked our bats in that first one,’’ Heck said. “Once we started hitting, things fell in place for us.’’
Rangel helped his own cause in the title game with an RBI-triple and a sacrifice fly, while Cian Moore had a run-scoring single in the team’s 3-run second inning.
In Saturday’s semifinal win over Alton, Moore, Cade Schaumburg and Keegan Field each had two hits for the Junior Speakers, while Field and Rangel each had two RBIs.
