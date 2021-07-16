RANTOUL — Offense was the name of the game for the Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers on Thursday night.
Post 210 racked up 16 hits — six for extra bases — on its way to a 15-2 triumph over the Rantoul Post 287 junior team.
Leading the way for the Junior Speakers was Drew Wichtowski, who went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a single and three RBIs. Also providing big contributions for Post 210 were Conlon Moore, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Zach Russell, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Joining Wichitowski for the team lead in RBIs with three on Thursday was Landon Haurez, while Hayden Prunkard had the team's only home run to go along with two runs scored and two RBIs.
It was more than enough offense for the four pitchers that the Junior Speakers used against Rantoul.
Karson Stevenson struck out four in his 2.1 innings, while Caleb Ochs retired all three batters he faced in his one inning.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Rantoul
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 15, Rantoul 2
Danville`453`03`—`15`16`1
Rantoul`002`00`—`2`3`0
WP — Karson Stevenson. LP — Sjoken. Two or more hits — Danville: Drew Wichtowksi 4, Conlon Moore 3, Zach Russell 3. 2B — Danville: Wichtowski 3, Moore, Landon Haurez. HR — Danville: Hayden Prunkard. RBIs — Danville: Wichtowski 3, Haurez 3, Prunkard 2, Russell 2, Braxton Waller 2, Alex Funk, Deegan Albert, Karson Stevenson. Rantoul: Sjoken 2.
Records — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 9-4 overall.
