TILTON — During the regular season, only one team had beaten the Post 210 Junior Speakers by the 10-run rule — the senior team.
So when Mattoon Post 88 junior team did it twice in the Fourth Division Tournament and the Palos Post 1993 Junior Coyotes handed Post 210 a 13-2 setback in the opening round of the Illinois Junior State Tournament, it forced the Junior Speakers to regroup.
“We didn’t come out and play that we were capable of playing in that first game,’’ said Post 210 infielder Landen Haurez. “We knew with one more loss that our season was going to be over and we didn’t want to end it without playing our style of baseball.’’
Post 210 started its improbable run with a 13-5 victory over Wheaton on Friday night. Then came a 17-0 triumph over Trenton and a 17-6 victory over Palos.
“That was a game that we really wanted,’’ said Haurez, who went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs in that contest. “We wanted a little bit of revenge against them after the way they beat us in the first game.’’
Those victories advanced the Junior Speakers into the championship game of the double-elimination tournament against Mattoon, who was undefeated in the tournament. Post 210 needed two wins to claim the title, while Post 88 needed just one in a battle of Fourth Division rivals.
“We knew all about the tradition and the rivalry of Post 210 against Post 88,’’ said Junior Speakers manager Steve Waller.
After scoring 34 runs in two wins on Saturday, the Junior Speakers racked up 28 more runs on Sunday as Post 210 swept Mattoon, 15-7 and 13-6, to claim the 2021 state title.
“This group really came together after that opening loss to Palos,’’ Waller said. “Obviously, we had an explosive offense with 62 runs in four games (an average of 15.5 runs per contest) and 11 home runs, but I also think the depth of our pitching staff also played a key role.’’
Post 210 used seven different pitchers in the four victories with Conlan Moore and Pedro Rangel combining on a three-hit shutout in Saturday’s first game, Moore was also the winning pitcher in Sunday’s first game victory over Mattoon. Derek Drayer earned the victory in the winner-take-all game for Post 210 with Haurez allowing just 1 run in 2.2 innings of relief to seal the victory.
“These guys definitely earned this title after losing their first game and then winning five straight elimination games,’’ Waller said. “It’s kind of surreal how we were able to do it.’’
Haurez earned tournament MVP honors after going 15-of-22 at the plate (.682 average) with a double, four home runs, 14 runs scored and 17 RBIs in six games for the Junior Speakers.
“We came together as a team and got the job done,’’ Haurez said. “All of us went to work after that first game. We got ourselves in the cage and went to work.
“Thankfully, it paid off in a state title.’’
This is the second state championship in five years for the Junior Speakers, who also claimed the title in 2017. It’s the fifth state title in six years for the Post 210 program, as the senior team won state titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
