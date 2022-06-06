Atwood Champions

Members of the Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers pose for a photo with the championship trophy from the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament. The Junior Speakers claimed the title with a 7-2 victory on Sunday over Shelby County at Gruber Park in Tilton.

 Chad Dare/Commercial-News

TILTON — The Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers opened the 2022 season just like it closed the 2021 season.

On Sunday afternoon, Danville improved to 5-0 with a 7-2 victory over Shelby County in the championship game of the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park

The 2021 Junior Speakers capped their campaign with a state championship victory at Gruber Park.

The eight players that were a part of both teams played a key role in Sunday's victory.

Pedro Rangel was the winning pitcher on Sunday, throwing 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball while striking out seven.

Outfielder Deegan Albert went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Braxton Waller went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

For more on the Post 210 Junior Speakers successful opening weekend, see Tuesday's editions of the Commercial-News.

Saturday's line score

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 20, Tippecanoe County 0

Tippecanoe `000 `— `0 `0 `2

Danville `947 `— `20 `7 `0

WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Clawson. 2B — Danville: Anderson Thomas. RBIs — Danville: Cade Schaumburg 4, Thomas 2, Jacob Onnen 2, Pedro Rangel 2, Adam Watson 2, Remole, Zack Russell, Braxton Waller, Deegan Albert, Cian Moore, Jeremiah Watson. 

Record — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 3-0.

Sunday's linescores

Semifinals

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 13, Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers 6

Blue `000 `401 `1 `— `6 `6 `2

Junior `740 `002 `x `— `13 `11 `2

WP — Zach Russell. LP — Jerrius Atkinson. Two or more hits — Blue: Josiah Watson 2. Junior: Pedro Rangel 3, Russell 2, Chaz Dubois 2. 2B — Junior: Dubois, Jamson Remole. 3B — Junior: Rangel. HR — Blue: Atkinson. RBIs — Blue: Atkinson, Ty Rangel, Zach Huchel, Jackson Pratt. Junior: Rangel 5, Russell 2, Dubois, Remole, Cade Schaumburg, Griffen Walters, Jeremiah Watson.

Records — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 4-0. Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers 7-4-1.

Championship

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 7, Shelby County 2

Shelby County `000 `002 `0 `— `2 `5`1

Danville `000 `241 `x `— `7 `9 `1

WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Blayne Ryherd. Two or more hits — Danville: Deegan Albert 3, Rangel 2, Chaz Dubois 2. 2B — Danville: Albert, Cade Schaumburg. RBIs — Shelby County: Ryan Forlines, Williams. Danville: Braxton Waller 3, Dubois 2, Albert.

Records — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 5-0 overall.

