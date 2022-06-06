TILTON — The Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers opened the 2022 season just like it closed the 2021 season.
On Sunday afternoon, Danville improved to 5-0 with a 7-2 victory over Shelby County in the championship game of the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park
The 2021 Junior Speakers capped their campaign with a state championship victory at Gruber Park.
The eight players that were a part of both teams played a key role in Sunday's victory.
Pedro Rangel was the winning pitcher on Sunday, throwing 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball while striking out seven.
Outfielder Deegan Albert went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Braxton Waller went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.
For more on the Post 210 Junior Speakers successful opening weekend, see Tuesday's editions of the Commercial-News.
Saturday's line score
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 20, Tippecanoe County 0
Tippecanoe `000 `— `0 `0 `2
Danville `947 `— `20 `7 `0
WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Clawson. 2B — Danville: Anderson Thomas. RBIs — Danville: Cade Schaumburg 4, Thomas 2, Jacob Onnen 2, Pedro Rangel 2, Adam Watson 2, Remole, Zack Russell, Braxton Waller, Deegan Albert, Cian Moore, Jeremiah Watson.
Record — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 3-0.
Sunday's linescores
Semifinals
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 13, Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers 6
Blue `000 `401 `1 `— `6 `6 `2
Junior `740 `002 `x `— `13 `11 `2
WP — Zach Russell. LP — Jerrius Atkinson. Two or more hits — Blue: Josiah Watson 2. Junior: Pedro Rangel 3, Russell 2, Chaz Dubois 2. 2B — Junior: Dubois, Jamson Remole. 3B — Junior: Rangel. HR — Blue: Atkinson. RBIs — Blue: Atkinson, Ty Rangel, Zach Huchel, Jackson Pratt. Junior: Rangel 5, Russell 2, Dubois, Remole, Cade Schaumburg, Griffen Walters, Jeremiah Watson.
Records — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 4-0. Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers 7-4-1.
Championship
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 7, Shelby County 2
Shelby County `000 `002 `0 `— `2 `5`1
Danville `000 `241 `x `— `7 `9 `1
WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Blayne Ryherd. Two or more hits — Danville: Deegan Albert 3, Rangel 2, Chaz Dubois 2. 2B — Danville: Albert, Cade Schaumburg. RBIs — Shelby County: Ryan Forlines, Williams. Danville: Braxton Waller 3, Dubois 2, Albert.
Records — Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers 5-0 overall.
