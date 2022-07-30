AVISTON — The Post 210 Speakers were not known for their comeback victories during the 2022 season.
But on Friday night in the Illinois American Legion State Tournament at Aviston City Park, the Speakers nearly extended their season with a miraculous comeback against Moline Post 246.
But, it was too little, too late for Post 210.
Moline advanced into Saturday's championship game with a 8-5 victory where they will play the host Aviston with both teams advancing to next week's Great Lakes Regional in Midland, Mich.
Trailing 8-1 going into the sixth inning, Post 210 slowly but surely chipped away starting with an bases-loaded, RBI-single to center by reserve infielder Jacob Spear.
Brody Sexton followed with a two-run single and Andy Onnen had a run-scoring hit that pulled Post 210 within 8-5.
The Speakers would once again loaded the bases with two outs but Moline reliever Carver Banker got out of the jam with a strikeout.
Post 210 would threaten again in the seventh.
Blake Norton and Conlon Moore drew walks to bring the tying run to the plate against Moline's Noah Harrison, who got out of the jam with a pop outs.
With the loss, Post 210 caps the season with a 32-9 record and a third-place finish in the state tournament. It's the sixth straight top-three finish for the Speakers, who won the state title in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
