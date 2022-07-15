TILTON — Exposing potential problems and weaknesses was major motivating factor in how Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd set up the TB24 Memorial Wooden Bat Tournament.
“When I put together this tournament last fall, I wanted teams that were going to push us to our limits,’’ Shepherd said.
In their very first game, the Speakers saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to Alton Post 126.
“It’s a little bit of a wake-up call,’’ said Danville center fielder Brody Sexton. “We didn’t have the right approach at the plate. We flipped it around an inning too late.’’
Post 210, which falls to 25-4 with its fourth 1-run loss of the season, was held to just four hits by Alton right-hander Andrew Wieneke. First baseman Isaiah Ruch drove home the only runs for the Speakers with a 2-run homer in the sixth against Wieneke, a rising sophomore from Illinois College.
“Don’t take anything away from their pitcher, he was good and he kept us off-balance,’’ Shepherd said. “He was able to throw his curve ball whenever he wanted to and we just never adjusted to it.
“We didn’t forget how to hit in one game. We will come back ready to go on Saturday.’’
Post 210 managed just seven baserunners on four hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch. Besides the Ruch homer, the Speakers got a fourth inning double from catcher Drew Wichtowski along with singles from Drew Pinkston in the second and Brody Sexton in the third.
“(Wieneke) did what he is supposed to do as a pitcher,’’ Shepherd said. “He threw the ball inside and got in on our hands. We just weren’t able to barrel him up.’’
It also didn’t help that Post 210 was unsuccessful on at least three bunt attempts including a sacrifice attempt in the seventh as right fielder Blake Norton was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
Wieneke proceeded to get Dawson Dodd, Landen Haurez and pinch-hitter Tuff Elson to all fly out to end the game.
The Speakers finished the game with 12 fly-ball outs and five strikeouts.
“We didn’t do a good job of adjusting to their pitcher,’’ said Sexton, who was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. “We have to come out with a better approach at the plate against these good teams.’’
Alton got all the offense it would need with two outs in the third inning.
Shortstop Ian Heflin got things started with a walk, that was followed by a single to left by Luke Parmentier and Post 126 loaded the bases on a walk to Ashton Shepers.
The free passes didn’t stop there.
Hayden Garner drew a bases-loaded walk from Post 210 starter Dalton Hobick giving Alton a 1-0 lead. Reliever Pedro Rangel walked two more, giving Post 126 a 3-0 lead, before striking out Seth Slayden to end the inning.
“There were just too many walks from our pitchers,’’ said Shepherd.
Both Rangel and left-handed Caden Keleminic, who had two scoreless innings of relief for Post 210 were making their senior debuts on Friday as they have been called up from the Junior Speakers for this weekend’s tournament.
Originally, Post 210 was going to open the tournament against the Champaign Dream at 10 a.m. on Friday but that game was cancelled because the early-morning rain.
“We wanted to stick to schedule for the out-of-town teams,’’ said Shepherd, noting that the Danville-Alton contest was set for noon.
Unfortunately for the Speakers, they were ready to play at 10 a.m. and then had to get ready again for the noon game.
“This isn’t the first time this year that we’ve had to sit for a while,’’ Shepherd said. “Each time, we haven’t play well when we came back to play the next game. We have to get that figured out. There is no excuse for not coming back and playing well.
“When we get into the postseason, there is a good chance that we are going to have play a game, sit for a while and play another game. We need to get this cleaned up before we get into the postseason.’’
And that’s just the type of thing that Shepherd hopes his team can learn this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.