LINCOLN — In six outings this summer, Post 210 right-hander Isaiah Ruch had struck out 20 batters in 15.2 innings.
On Saturday afternoon in the American Legion Fourth Division Tournament opener against Shelby County, Ruch raised his game and turned in a masterful pitching performance.
Ruch struck out eight of the first 10 batters he faced and the soon-to-be Danville Area Community College Jaguar tossed a four-hit shutout with 12 total strikeouts as the Post 210 Speakers advanced into Sunday's championship game with a 8-0 victory over Shelby County.
Post 210, which improved to 15-3 with the victory, got all the offense it would need in the first inning as Rance Bryant led off with a double to center, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Brody Sexton's sacrifice fly to center.
In the third inning, the Speakers added three more runs with the combination of Bryant and Sexton striking again. This time Bryant reached on an infield single, went to second on passed ball and scored on Sexton's single to left.
Ruch followed with a double and third baseman Andy Onnen made it 4-0 with his 2-run double to left that scored Sexton and Ruch.
Post 210 added a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Brady Howard and the Speakers put the game away with a 4-run fifth that was highlighted by a 2-run double by Josh Young and an run-scoring single by Tuff Elson.
Ruch retired the first 10 batters he faced and Shelby County didn't get a single runner past first base as they managed only four singles and Ruch didn't walk a single batter in his complete-game shutout.
Post 210 will play either Lincoln or Shelby County at 3:30 p.m today in first championship game at Lincoln Community High School. The Speakers only need one win to claim their fifth straight Division title.
If Shelby County or Lincoln were to beat Post 210 on Sunday, the double-elimination tournament would be extended into Monday with a winner-take-all title game at 6:30 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
Fourth Division Tournament
At Lincoln
Post 210 Speakers 8, Shelby County 0
Shelby County `000`000`0`—`0`4`3
Speakers`103`130`x`—`8`10`0
WP — Isaiah Ruch (5-1) LP — Ethan Clark. Two or more hits — Shelby County: Kade Allen 2. Speakers: Rance Bryant 2, Andy Onnen 2. 2B — Speakers: Bryant, Onnen, Ruch, Josh Young. RBIs — Speakers: Onnen 2, Young 2, Brody Sexton 2, Brady Howard, Tuff Elson.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 15-3 overall.
