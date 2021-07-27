LINCOLN — Winning the Fourth Division Tournament is becoming a yearly tradition for the Danville Post 210 Speakers.
On Sunday afternoon, Post 210 made it five straight division titles with a 3-0 victory over Lincoln Post 263 in the championship game.
“This win backs our program up,’’ said Post 210 pitcher/first baseman Isaiah Ruch. “It shows how good we have been i the past, how good we are now, and hopefully, how good we will be in the future.’’
It doesn’t hurt that Ruch and Rance Bryant proceeded to throw back-to-back complete game shutouts as Post 210 defeated Shelby County 8-0 on Saturday before Sunday’s win over Lincoln.
“That makes coaching really easy, but it doesn’t make it any less stressful,’’ said Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd, who has been at the helm for all five titles. “Those two (Ruch and Bryant) have been good all year. You don’t have to do a lot when they are pitching complete game shutouts.
“Rance was at the end of his pitch count, but we got that insurance run in the sixth, so I felt good that he would close it out.’’
Bryant used all of his allowable pitches in tossing the four-hit shutout, which was completed with a groundout by Lincoln catcher Sean Raffa to Post 210 second baseman Dawson Dodd.
“I was pretty shaky at first and couldn’t find the zone,’’ Bryant admitted. “Once I found it after like the third inning, I really started pounding the zone.’’
Lincoln had eight baserunners, including four base hits, in the first three innings against Bryant but the right-hander worked his way out of those jams thanks in part to his defense.
“The boys fought hard,’’ said Bryant of his defense. “I was doing anything that I could to find the zone. It might have been a footing problem or getting arm slot right. But until I found it, I relied heavily on my defense behind me.’’
It also helped when the Speakers finally gave him a little offense.
Brady Howard led off the fourth inning with a perfectly place bunt single down the third-base line and he stole second. After a walk to Dodd put runners on first and second, Bryant helped his own cause with a single to load the bases.
Post 210, which had left seven runners on base in its first three at-bats, finally capitalized when Ruch drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Speakers a 1-0 lead. Josh Young also earned an RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the frame that gave Bryant and Post 210 the 2-0 lead.
“It seemed like we struggled to get that key hit today, but we did enough offensively to get the win,’’ said Bryant, who played a key role in the Speakers insurance run in the sixth.
Bryant led off with a single to right and advanced to second on sacrifice bunt by Brody Sexton, who was 1-for-3 with two RBIs in Saturday’s win over Shelby County.
“This whole team gets bored with our bunting practices, but that’s why we do it,’’ Shepherd said. “We used Brody, one of our hottest hitters this season, to bunt in the sixth inning.’’
It paid off two batters later when Andy Onnen lined an run-scoring single to center, giving Post 210 a 3-0 lead.
“We were making contact, but we couldn’t get any momentum going,’’ Onnen said. “It seemed like every time we got someone on base, something would kill our momentum.
“As long as we kept getting people on base, we knew eventually something good was going to happen.’’
In Saturday’s win over Shelby County, Onnen went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Young chipped in with a double and two RBIs.
And that was more than enough offense for Ruch, who struck out eight of the first 10 batters he faced. The right-hander finished with 12 strikeouts and no walks while tossing a four-hit shutout.
“That was the best that I have felt all season, and it’s a great time for our pitching to rise to the top,’’ Ruch said. “It’s a big advantage when we can pitch like did this weekend. We are almost impossible to beat.’’
Not allowing the other team to score would seem to be a perfect plan for success and Shepherd had some high praise for Ruch.
“That is as locked in as I’ve seen a pitcher for me in a very long time,’’ Shepherd said. “Isaiah has thrown well all year, but his velocity was up on Saturday.
“We were a little concerned because it was so hot and he is a big boy. But, he just plowed right through it.’’
With the Fourth Division championship, Post 210 advances to the Illinois State Tournament to be held at Gruber Park in Tilton — the home field for the Speakers.
“This was an anomaly year. Normally, the host gets an automatic bid into the state tournament,’’ Shepherd said. “We took the state tournament at the last minute knowing there was a chance that we would be in it.
“But, I can tell you now, it makes things a lot easier to work our butts off to host the state tournament when we are playing in it.’’
The final pairings were set on Monday night.
Danville will open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Thursday against Rock Island Post 200, the champions of the Third Division. The other game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with match Barrington Post 158, the champions of the Second Division, against Harrisburg Post 167, the champions of the Fifth Division.
The double-elimination tournament continues on Friday with games at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and it will conclude on Saturday with games at 11 a.m. and if necessary 2 p.m. to determine the state champion.
The top two teams in the Illinois State Tournament advance to the Great Lakes Regional in Morgantown, W.Va.
Post 210 is the defending state champion, winning the 2019 title over Barrington as the 2020 season was cancelled because of COVID-19.
