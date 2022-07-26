TILTON — Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd had one simple request from his Speakers after a disappointing 10-8 loss to Shelby County Stewardson in the opening round of the Fourth Division Tournament.
“Bring the team that I’ve coached all summer,’’ said Shepherd.
The top-seeded Speakers responded on Saturday with wins over Rantoul (5-1) and Lincoln (20-4) to set up a championship showdown with Stewardson.
On Sunday, Post 210 defeated Stewardson 8-1 to force a winner-take-all title game and this time around, Post 210 held off Stewardson 13-11 to win its sixth straight Fourth Division title.
“That’s just baseball,’’ said tournament MVP Drew Pinkston, who went 18-for-21 at the plate and recorded the final six outs for his only save of the summer. “One day, you can show up with one team and the next day, it can be a totally different team.
“Thankfully, the team we have been all summer showed up today.’’
Shepherd couldn’t agree more.
“Hats off to Shelby County,’’ Shepherd said. “That is a gritty, gritty baseball team.’’
But, why did he bring in Pinkston, who had pitched all of two inning this summer?
“I just had a gut feeling,’’ he said.
It was also because Post 210 was almost out of pitching.
The Speakers had to use Dalton Hobick in the win over Rantoul, Brodi Winge to beat Lincoln, Blake Norton in the first game on Sunday against Shelby County and then it was the combination of Conlan Moore, Dawson Dodd and Pinkston in the title game. Both Isaiah Ruch and Ethan Edwards had been used in Friday’s loss.
“We were beaten up and tired,’’ Shepherd said. “I used up Dawson Dodd in both games on Sunday. But that is a bulldog and gave me everything he had. Blake Norton has been a back-end reliever for us, but we needed him to start and he stepped up big time.
“And this all started on Saturday with Dalton Hobick and Brodi Winge doing what they did to give us this opportunity. It was a total team effort.’’
Hobick held Rantoul to just three hits and one run, while striking out nine in the complete-game victory.
“I knew that we weren’t ready to lose, we weren’t ready for our season to be over,’’ Hobick said. “Someone had to step up. Our bats weren’t there at the beginning, so I just had to keep us in the game until we got going.’’
And then it happened. The offense started to execute.
After being held scoreless in the final four innings of Friday’s loss to Shelby County and then for the first four innings against Rantoul, the Speakers got a little inspirational speech from an unlikely source.
“I think Easy (Ethan Edwards) figured it out for us in his talk to the team,’’ said Pinkston. “He reminded us that we needed to start playing our type of baseball, again.
“That really meant something, because Easy is typically really quiet in the dugout. So when he said something, I think we all knew that we had to listen.’’
Post 210 responded with five runs in their next two at-bats with Pinkston breaking the 1-1 tie with an RBI single and then Norton blasted a 2-run homer.
The offense didn’t stop there.
The Speakers smashed four home runs and had 22 hits in a 20-4 victory over Lincoln in the second game on Saturday.
“I finally laid into one,’’ said Dodd of his first homer this summer. “This is a confidence booster. It’s no secret that we haven’t been playing that well.
“We are starting to turn it on and it feels good.’’
Then it was Norton’s turn to step up on the mound for Post 210.
The right-hander held Stewardson to one unearned run in six innings, while striking out seven and walking three.
“My job was simple. I just had to go out there and throw strikes. If they put it in play, I knew we would have a guy to make a play,’’ said Norton.
But, didn’t he feel a little pressure of the season being on the line?
“It was in the back of my mind, but I couldn’t think about it and do my job on the mound,’’ he said.
It looked like the winner-take-all game was going to be a cakewalk for Post 210 as the Speakers took a 12-0 lead after three innings as Pinkston, Andy Onnen and Landen Haurez all homered for Post 210.
But Shelby County, came back with 4 runs in the third, 2 in the fourth, and 3 in the fifth to pull within 12-9.
“That team just won’t quit,’’ said Pinkston.
Post 210 added a very important insurance run in the sixth as Shelby County pitcher Colten Bridges was called for a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the frame.
Shelby County pulled within 13-11 in the bottom of sixth but Pinkston came on to close out the victory.
With the victory, Post 210 advances to the Illinois State Tournament in Aviston for the sixth consecutive season.
The Speakers will play a familiar foe in the first round as Barrington Post 158, the champions of Second Division, will face Post 210 at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The other four teams advancing to state is Alton Post 126, Moline Post 246 and Wheaton Post 76 along with the host, Aviston Post 1239.
