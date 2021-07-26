LEGION BASEBALL
At Lincoln
Fourth Division Championship
Danville Post 210 Speakers 3, Lincoln 0
Lincoln`AB`R`H`RBI
Trent Koehler ss `3`0`0`0
Sean Raffa c `4`0`1`0
Noah Funk 3b `3`0`0`0
Keagan Ferguson cf `3`0`1`0
Alex Bogdanic dh/p `3`0`0`0
Lucas Konczyk 1b `3`0`0`0
Daulton Miller rf `3`0`0`0
Dylan Singleton 2b `3`0`2`0
Patrick McCraith lf `3`0`1`0
Devyn Snow p `0`0`0`0
Totals`28`0`5`0
Danville `AB`R`H`RBI
Rance Bryant p `3`1`2`0
Brody Sexton c `2`0`0`0
Isaiah Ruch 1b `3`0`0`1
Andy Onnen ss `3`0`2`1
Josh Young rf `3`0`0`1
Tuff Elson 3b `2`0`0`0
Blake Norton lf `2`1`1`0
Brady Howard cf `2`1`1`0
Dawson Dodd 2b `1`1`0`0
Totals `22`3`6`3
Lincoln `000`000`0`—`0`5`0
Danville `000`201`x`—`3`6`3
E — Elson, Onnen 2. LOB — Lincoln 8, Danville 11. 2B — Norton. Sac — Dodd, Sexton. SB — Singleton, Koehler, Norton, Howard.
Lincoln`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Snow (L) `3.2`4`2`2`7`2
Bogdanic `2.1`2`1`1`0`5
Totals`6.0`6`3`3`7`7
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Bryant (W, 6-0) `7.0`5`0`0`1`5
Totals`7.0`5`0`0`1`5
WP — Snow. HBP — Onnen (by Snow).
Record — Danville Post 210 Speakers 16-3 overall.
———
Saturday's linescore
At Lincoln
Post 210 Speakers 8, Shelby County 0
Shelby County `000`000`0`—`0`4`3
Speakers`103`130`x`—`8`10`0
WP — Isaiah Ruch (2-1) LP — Ethan Clark. Two or more hits — Shelby County: Kade Allen 2. Speakers: Rance Bryant 2, Andy Onnen 2. 2B — Speakers: Bryant, Onnen, Ruch, Josh Young. RBIs — Speakers: Onnen 2, Young 2, Brody Sexton 2, Brady Howard, Tuff Elson.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 15-3 overall.
———
Illinois State Tournament
Double-elimination
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Thursday's games
Game 1 — Danville Post 210 vs. Rock Island Post 200, 5 p.m.
Game 2 — Barrington Post 158 vs. Harrisburg Post 167, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.
Saturday's games
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 7 (if necessary) — Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser (if first loss), 2 p.m.
