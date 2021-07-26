Post 210 baseball logo

LEGION BASEBALL

At Lincoln

Fourth Division Championship

Danville Post 210 Speakers 3, Lincoln 0

Lincoln`AB`R`H`RBI

Trent Koehler ss `3`0`0`0

Sean Raffa c `4`0`1`0

Noah Funk 3b `3`0`0`0

Keagan Ferguson cf `3`0`1`0

Alex Bogdanic dh/p `3`0`0`0

Lucas Konczyk 1b `3`0`0`0

Daulton Miller rf `3`0`0`0

Dylan Singleton 2b `3`0`2`0

Patrick McCraith lf `3`0`1`0

Devyn Snow p `0`0`0`0

Totals`28`0`5`0

Danville `AB`R`H`RBI

Rance Bryant p `3`1`2`0

Brody Sexton c `2`0`0`0

Isaiah Ruch 1b `3`0`0`1

Andy Onnen ss `3`0`2`1

Josh Young rf `3`0`0`1

Tuff Elson 3b `2`0`0`0

Blake Norton lf `2`1`1`0

Brady Howard cf `2`1`1`0

Dawson Dodd 2b `1`1`0`0

Totals `22`3`6`3

Lincoln `000`000`0`—`0`5`0

Danville `000`201`x`—`3`6`3

E — Elson, Onnen 2. LOB — Lincoln 8, Danville 11. 2B — Norton. Sac — Dodd, Sexton. SB — Singleton, Koehler, Norton, Howard. 

Lincoln`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Snow (L) `3.2`4`2`2`7`2

Bogdanic `2.1`2`1`1`0`5

Totals`6.0`6`3`3`7`7

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bryant (W, 6-0) `7.0`5`0`0`1`5

Totals`7.0`5`0`0`1`5

WP — Snow. HBP — Onnen (by Snow).

Record — Danville Post 210 Speakers 16-3 overall.

———

Saturday's linescore

At Lincoln

Post 210 Speakers 8, Shelby County 0

Shelby County `000`000`0`—`0`4`3

Speakers`103`130`x`—`8`10`0

WP — Isaiah Ruch (2-1) LP — Ethan Clark. Two or more hits — Shelby County: Kade Allen 2. Speakers: Rance Bryant 2, Andy Onnen 2. 2B — Speakers: Bryant, Onnen, Ruch, Josh Young. RBIs — Speakers: Onnen 2, Young 2, Brody Sexton 2, Brady Howard, Tuff Elson.

Records — Post 210 Speakers 15-3 overall.

———

Illinois State Tournament

Double-elimination

At Gruber Park, Tilton

Thursday's games

Game 1 — Danville Post 210 vs. Rock Island Post 200, 5 p.m.

Game 2 — Barrington Post 158 vs. Harrisburg Post 167, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 7 (if necessary) — Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser (if first loss), 2 p.m.

