AVISTON — Post 210 left-hander Conlan Moore had not pitched more than five innings all summer for the Speakers.
But on Wednesday afternoon in the Illinois American Legion State Tournament, there he was going six full innings, holding Barrington Post 158 to just 2 runs on six hits as Post 210 advanced into the second round with a 3-2 victory.
“I was just hoping to go four or five innings to save some of our arms,’’ said Moore, a rising senior from Covington.
And honestly, that was all Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd was hoping for as well from Moore, who had pitched just two innings in the past two weeks because of a minor elbow injury.
“We shortened him up in the Division Tournament last week with this game in mind,’’ said Shepherd as Moore threw 2 innings in the winner-take-all championship game last Sunday with Shelby County Stewardson. “Did I think he would go out and throw 98 pitches today? No.
“That was huge. He really sets us up for the rest of the tournament.’’
Moore admitted he felt really good on Wednesday.
“The whole plan was for me to be back this week,’’ Moore said. “I was able to get a little work last weekend and that helped.’’
But what really helped Moore on Wednesday was a combination of timely hitting and an iron-clad defense behind him.
Barrington, which beat Post 210 twice during the TB24 Memorial Tournament two weeks ago, took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third as Moore walked three in the frame including a bases-loaded walk to Mason Rasmussen followed by an run-scoring fielder’s choice by Peyton Soske.
“I gave up a few runs that I probably should have,’’ Moore said.
But in the top of the fifth, Post 210 responded with back-to-back two-out run-scoring hits by Drew Pinkston and Isaiah Ruch to take a 3-2 lead.
“It felt really good when the team rally behind me and got me that lead,’’ Moore said.
Ruch acknowledged that the Speakers (31-7) needed a couple of big hits in that situation.
“We didn’t want to play through the loser’s bracket like we did in the Division Tournament,’’ he said. “We wanted to win this game to give us an easier route to the championship.’’
So, how did Post 210 score those 2 critical runs in the fifth?
“We got on base and we produced the runs any way that we can,’’ he said. “That’s what you have to do in a game like this.’’
Ruch, who is playing through a strained hamstring, came on to get the save for Post 210.
The right-hander gave up a leadoff double to Barrington’s Ryan Jenkins, who was 3-for-4 in the contest.
But that’s when the Danville defense came up with a game-winning play.
Danny Hoffman of Barrington laced a liner right at Hobick, who caught it and immediate threw to shortstop Andy Onnen, who just barely beat Jenkins back to the base for a double play.
Ruch then got Jake Kohanzo to ground out to end the game.
“My hamstring was still a little tight, so I wasn’t able to get all the force I wanted behind my pitches,’’ he said. “But, it was good enough to get us the win.’’
Post 210 catcher Drew Wichtowski came up with a pair of huge outs on Wednesday.
In the fourth inning, Jenkins doubled to right-center but Brady Dern tried to score from first on the play. Post 210 right fielder Dawson Dodd hit Hobick perfectly, who relayed the throw to Wichtowski to easily get Dern at the plate.
And then in the sixth inning, Kohanzo tried to score from third on a wild pitch but Wichtowski grabbed the errant pitch off the backstop and raced back to the plate getting Kohanzo before he could slide across the plate.
Post 210 advances to play Moline Post 246 at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the second round. Moline defeated Alton 7-0 in the first game on Wednesday.
