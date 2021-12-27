PONTIAC — Some of the best teams in IHSA boys basketball have spent their Christmas break playing in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
Numerous regional, sectional and state championship teams have played in the annual tournament with eight of the 16 teams from the 2019 tournament field winning regional titles that season and four of those teams were scheduled to play for a sectional championship when the season was halted on March 12, 2020.
For the Danville Vikings, this will be their 44th appearance in Pontiac. Danville has a winning record at Pontiac, going 74-67 and the Vikings captured the consolation championship in 2019 with a 56-41 victory over New Trier.
"Pontiac is one of, if not the best, holiday tournament in the state,'' said Danville coach Durrell Robinson. "The big thing about Pontiac is that come out of it with a better understanding about your team because of the different styles that you are going to face.''
That will definitely be the situation when Danville (6-2) faces St. Charles North (6-3) in an opening-round contest at 4 p.m. today.
"Coach (Tom) Poulin is one of the really good guys in the coaching industry and a good friend,'' said Robinson, noting that St. Charles North is scheduled to make its second appearance at Danville's WatchFire Shootout on Feb. 12, 2022. "His team is going to be really disciplined, they are going to shoot it well and they have great size.''
The Stars feature 6-9 senior Ethan Marlowe, along with 6-5 seniors Jude Love and Max Love.
But, that isn't what concerns Robinson the most about St. Charles North.
"It's going to be their discipline,'' said the Danville coach. "We want to play up-tempo basketball and they are going to want to dictate the tempo to us. Whichever team is able to play to their style is going to have the advantage.''
And that is evident when you look at the first eight game for the Vikings.
Lincoln and St. Joseph-Ogden, the two teams that have beaten Danville this season, have been very discipline and definitely dictated the tempo against the Vikings.
"Both of those teams are ranked in the state polls and I'm hopeful that those experiences are going to help us against St. Charles North,'' Robinson said.
While winning the title is the ultimate goal for all 16 teams, Robinson acknowledges that making it to the final day and playing four games is Danville's primary goal heading into the 90th Edition of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
"We only have one player, Martez Rhodes, that has even played at Pontiac in their career,'' he said. "So, it's going to be a brand new learning experience for our guys.''
With that in mind, Robinson has a detailed schedule for the Vikings.
"We'll get up there early on Tuesday. Check into the hotel and then go watch the Chicago Simeon game at 1 p.m.,'' he said. "After that, we will head over the rec center for a shootaround before our game at 4 p.m.''
The winner of Tuesday's game between Danville and St. Charles North will advance to the 4 p.m. game on Wednesday to play either top-seeded Chicago Curie (12-0) or Bloomington (2-9) in the second round. The loser will play at 2:30 on Wednesday against the loser of the Curie and Bloomington contest.
