PONTIAC — The 90th Annual Pontiac Holiday Tournament was officially cancelled on Saturday according to a report from the Pantagraph Newspaper in Bloomington.
Jim Drengwitz, the tournament director since 1994, told the Pantagraph that the committee waited as long as possible before officially making the decision.
It's the first time since 1946 that 16-team boys basketball tournament over the Christmas break won't be played.
Danville have been a part of 43 tournaments since 1953 and the Vikings all-time record is 74-67 including winning the consolation title a year ago with a 56-41 triumph over New Trier.
Chicago Simeon has won 14 titles in its 25 appearances, while Chicago Curie won its fourth championship this past year, beating Chicago Heights Bloom 72-67.
Nine former Illinois Mr. Basketball Award winners have played in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, along with 15 McDonald's All-Americans along with 28 former NBA Draft selections.
The three-day tournament was scheduled for Dec. 28-30 this year.
"I had a meeting with the advisory committee on Thursday to just kind of inform them what I was going to do and see if any of them had any strong objections to not doing it," said Drengwitz to Pantagraph. "I didn't want to cancel it, but there's too many hurdles to have to go through to even remotely have a chance. I don't even know if there is going to be a basketball season."
The dates for the 2021 tournament will be Dec. 27-29, 2021.
