PONTIAC — Danville coach Durrell Robinson was wanting to see how his Vikings would bounce back after a first-round loss to St. Charles North.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, they were not able to finding their shooting touch.
Danville shot just 35 percent (21-of-60) including making only 2-of-16 behind the 3-point arc in a 56-51 loss to Bloomington in the consolation quarterfinals. With the loss, the Vikings (6-4) are eliminated from the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament. While the Purple Raiders (3-10) advance to play in the consolation semifinals against a team to be determined.
Both losses for Danville were a direct result of poor shooting as the Vikings shot 38.8 percent in the loss to the North Stars on Tuesday. And from 3-point range, they made just 21.1 percent (8-of-38) in the two losses.
Junior O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had one of his better games of the season for Danville with a team-high 16 points. Senior Martez Rhodes just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds while freshman guard Ja'Vaughn Robinson finished with 12.
Niko Newsome led the Purple Raiders with 20 points, while Adam Beasley chipped in with 10.
Danville will have a week off before playing at Normal Community on Friday, Jan. 7.
At Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Bloomington 56, Danville 51
Bloomington (56) — John Shuey 4-7 1-2 9, Niko Newsome 8-13 2-2 20, Sean Ndorango 3-7 0-0 8, Adam Beasley 3-9 3-4 10, Joe Caldwell 1-4 0-0 2, Tyus Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Carson Ryan 0-2 1-4 1, Dalon Grant 0-0 0-0 0, AJ Tillman 2-6 2-2 6, Barry Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-50 9-14 56.
Danville (51) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 5-15 1-6 12, Martez Rhodes 6-15 1-1 13, JJ Miles 3-9 0-0 7, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 6-12 4-4 16, Jonathan Ireland 1-7 1-2 3, Anthony Gouard 0-1 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 0-0 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-60 7-13 51.
Bloomington `14 `9 `15 `18 `— `56
Danville `12 `6 `19 `14 `— `51
3-pointers — Bloomington 5-12 (Newsome 2-3, Ndorango 2-4, Beasley 1-3, Shuey 0-1, Caldwell 0-1). Danville 2-16 (Robinson 1-6, Miles 1-4, Rhodes 0-2, Ireland 0-3, Gouard 0-1). Rebounds — Bloomington 37 (Jackson 9, Shuey 6, Newsome 6, Ndorango 4, Tillman 4, Beasley 3, Caldwell 2, Grant 2, Ryan 1). Danville 26 (Rhodes 9, Jones-Winslow 5, Gouard 4, Robinson 3, Miles 2, Ireland 2, Alblinger 1). Assists — Bloomington 10 (Ndorango 3, Shuey 2, Beasley 2, Caldwell 2, Newsome 1). Danville 5 (Miles 2, Robinson 1, Rhodes 1, Gouard 1). Turnovers — Bloomington 15, Danville 7. Steals — Bloomington 2 (Shuey 1, Caldwell 1). Danville 9 (Miles 3, Robinson 2, Rhodes 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Ireland 1, Gouard 1). Total fouls — Bloomington 13, Danville 13. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow.
Records — Bloomington 3-10 overall. Danville 6-4 overall.
