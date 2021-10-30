FAIRFIELD — Making the playoffs is the goal of every high school football team.
Once that accomplishment has been reached, the next endeavor is winning a playoff game.
That’s the situation that four Vermilion County programs will face on Saturday as Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac travels to Fairfield, Westville is on the road at Maroa-Forsyth, Salt Fork will play at Greenfield/Northwestern while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, the champions of the Vermilion Valley Conference South, are at home against the North Mac.
Playoff football is something that teams at Bis-Henn/Ross-Al, Salt Fork and Westville have experienced in the past five years but for Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac it’s been 28 years since the Cornjerkers have had a game in week 10 of the football season.
“Honestly, I don’t think our kids realistically know what to expect or how they are supposed to react to this situation,’’ said Hoopeston Area/A-P coach Matt Lewskis. “As coaches, we have been reminding them that this is a win or go home scenario. Unlike the regular season, there is no other game if we don’t do our job on Saturday.
“Getting there is a big accomplishment, but now, we want to take the next step and win a playoff game.’’
Leskis admits this has been a real uplifting experience for the Cornjerkers.
“We have order playoff apparel and I know a lot of people in the community are really excited for this game,’’ he said. “We’re going to have a fan bus heading down with us with a lot of students making the trip.’’
Hoopeston Area/A-P (5-4) will be looking for its first-ever playoff victory. In their three previous trips to the postseason, the Cornjerkers gave lost to Monticello, Coal City and Normal University High.
Leskis says that defensive execution will be key against a Fairfield team that averages 340 rushing yards per contest.
“They run the ball a lot with a double tight end, double wing formation,’’ he said. “Being disciplined on defense and doing your own job is going to be important, because Fairfield likes to run a lot of counters and reverses. If we try to do too much on defense, that’s when they can hit us with one of those plays.’’
The Cornjerkers will look to counter the Mules ground attack with a balanced attack. Junior quarterback Anthony Zamora had thrown for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while Abel Colunga has rushed for a team-high 823 yards.
For Salt Fork and Westville, today’s playoff games feature very familiar foes.
The Storm will be playing the Tigers for the third time in 15 years today at the very unique Fleur de lis Field in Greenfield, as the football field sits down in a bowl behind the school.
“We are going to change our pregame warmup plans a little bit because of the big hill,’’ Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. “Normally, we have a few guys go out and do some kicking stuff and then come back into the locker room. For this game, we will all go out at once and stay down there until the game is over.’’
As far as the actual game, Hageman admitted this year’s Greenfield/Northwestern team looks very similar to the 2007 team that beat Salt Fork 12-7 in the second round and the 2008 team that Salt Fork defeated 14-0 in the second round.
“They still like to run the ball out of the I-formation,’’ Hageman said. “One little difference is that they do run a little spread. Coach Pembrook’s oldest son (Brady) is the quarterback. He has a nice arm and looks very athletic. His favorite target seems to be his younger brother (Dylan Pembrook).’’
While the passing game is part of the Tigers offense, Hageman admits that forcing them into the pass is part of their defensive game plan.
“We are going to have to stop the run,’’ he said, noting that Greenfield/Northwestern (7-2) averages 260.0 yards per game on the ground.
For Salt Fork (6-3), replacing a pair of starters, running back Ethan Davis and offensive lineman Hayden Prunkard, has been a process over the last few weeks of the regular season. Davis had his surgery on Friday, while Prunkard is still being evaluated for surgery.
“Finding the right guys to fill those spots meant getting a couple of sophomores up to speed,’’ Hageman said. “I think last week against Oakwood, they started to realize and understand the difference between JV football and varsity football.’’
Last week’s win over the Comets was also important for quarterback Colden Earles.
“I thought it was his best game of the year,’’ Hageman said. “He made good decisions, finding different receivers and varying levels of the defense. We are going to need him to play that way this week to help open things for our run game, because (Greenfield/Northwestern) is very stout against the run and they see a lot of teams that like to run the ball in their conference.’’
For Westville, today’s trip to Maroa-Forsyth will be the fifth meeting in 15 years between the Tigers and the Trojans. What started with the 2006 IHSA Class 2A title game in Champaign, continued in 2007, 2010 and 2015 — all three of those matchups were at Boyd Field in Maroa, just like today’s contest.
Westville is 1-3 in playoff games with Maroa-Forsyth with the Tigers lone victory coming in 2007 as they beat the Trojans 32-20 in the quarterfinals.
Maroa-Forsyth (7-2) is led by sophomore Kaiden Maurer, who has thrown for 1,597 yards and rushed for 416 this season. Westville (7-2) will counter with a balanced ground game led by seniors Will Terry and Levi Pratt.
For Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, today’s game with North Mac is the 11th straight playoff appearance for the Blue Devils and its third with an 9-0 record.
Senior quarterback Dawson Dodd had thrown for 1,406 yards this season and 26 touchdowns this season, while senior receiver Mason Hackman has a team-best 34 receptions for 699 yards and 15 scores.
North Mac (5-4) lost its first two games this season and three of its four losses came against ranked opponents in Athens, Maroa-Forsyth and Williamsville.
The Panthers featured a balanced offensive attack with junior quarterback Kaden Brown, accounting for 1,670 yards — 931 on the ground and 739 through the air.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.