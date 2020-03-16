INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL now has a labor accord for 11 years, but there are more immediate questions to be resolved.
The players’ union announced Sunday a new collective bargaining agreement that will take effect through 2031 was ratified by its membership. But the vote was extremely close.
The deal passed by a count of 1,019 for to 959 against. Some 500 eligible players abstained from the vote.
Those who voted “nay” took to social media in the immediate aftermath of the announcement.
“Can’t believe we agreed to that lol,” former Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron tweeted. “We only play this game for so long and y’all didn’t want everything we could get out of it? … 2030 y’all do better.”
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson was among those agreeing with Ebron’s point of view.
Several high-profile players – including Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman – came out strongly in opposition to the deal early in the process.
The NFL Players’ Association’s executive committee voted 6-5 against recommending ratification. Then the 32 player representatives sent the matter to the entire union membership by a 17-14-1 vote.
Among the concerns for those opposed is a perceived lack of return for the owners gaining the option of adding a 17th game to the regular season.
“So weak fam, dudes wanna vote outta fear,” Robinson tweeted. “It really shows where dudes head at.”
Despite the obvious divide, NFL business rolls on.
The new league year is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. (Eastern), but there are some whispers that could be delayed. The start of the league year is collectively bargained and any change must be negotiated.
The “legal tampering” period for free agency started on Monday, allowing teams to discuss contract terms with free agents from other franchises.
There has been some sentiment to move back the start date in part because many teams have closed their headquarters in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Some effects from the new CBA were being felt immediately.
The NFL set the salary cap for 2020 at $198.2 million per team, and teams are now only allowed to use one tag – franchise or transition – per offseason.
Some 60 percent of the roster – players on minimum contracts – also received an immediate raise of $100,000. Practice squads and game day rosters also will be expanded.
In addition, the playoffs will look different this season. Each conference will get an extra wild-card berth, bringing the total number of teams qualifying for the postseason to 14 and giving only the top seed in each conference a first-round bye.
The 17-game regular season will not begin before 2021, after owners have negotiated new television deals.
