BISMARCK — Good athletes are typically good players.
But, a player that is both technically good on the basketball court and athletically gifted — they become special.
That was the case this past season for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Drew Reifsteck.
For his first three years, Reifsteck used an amazing athletic talent to be one of the best players in the Vermilion Valley Conference, but during his senior campaign, Reifsteck became one of best players in the state of Illinois and for his efforts, he is the 2019-20 Commercial-News Player of the Year.
“Deep down, I’ve always felt that I was one of the best in Class 2A,’’ said Reifsteck, who was an Associated Press First-Team All-State selection. “But this year, I got chance to prove it. I wasn’t just a little kid scoring 22 points a game in a little conference. I got a chance to get on the big stage against some really tough schools and prove myself. I knew I could do it, but the reward was seeing the reactions of other people, outside of our area, finally seeing that I could play at that level.
“My development really showed this season. Athletes can play basketball. But if your are an basketball player that is athletic and you have the will, you will play basketball at the next level.’’
And just how good was he during his senior season.
Reifsteck averaged 22.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils, who went 34-1 with their only loss being a 59-56 setback to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the school’s first-ever Class 2A Super-Sectional. The 34 victories is also a school record.
“Drew is a great athlete and he has been a staple of our program for four years,’’ said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Gary Tidwell. “Our success, in large part, is due to him and his leadership.’’
It all started during the offseason for Reifsteck and the Blue Devils.
“In my first three years, I was a guy that could get to the rim an score,’’ he said. “This year, I put more time during the offseason working on my shot, especially from the elbow (free-throw line area) and my pullup. I wanted to utilize more moves instead of just relying on natural athletic ability.’’
Why?
“I knew there was going to be a point in the postseason where I might not be the most athletic player on the floor,’’ he said. “I knew that I was probably quick enough to get a half-step here or there, but I needed something else, a move off of that. That’s what we really worked on during the offseason.’’
Those small improvements to his game allowed Reifsteck to make a huge leap and it helped Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin not only win the St. Joseph-Ogden Regional title, but also the Pontiac Sectional championship.
“This year, I stepped my game up to another level,’’ Reifsteck said. “Instead of being just a one move and go guy, I could make a move and if my defender stuck with me, I could transition into another move and find another way to score.’’
And, it wasn’t just for himself.
“I’ve always tried to be a good creator for my teammates,’’ Reifsteck said. “Early in the season, we were all trying to figure things out, but by the end of the year, we were clicking well on the court.’’
It was the kind of basketball that every coach enjoys to watch.
“His mentality. His approach to the game and his preparation,’’ are just a few of the traits that Tidwell appreciated from his 5-foot-10 point guard. “He is a great athlete with a lot of quickness. He has the ability to break down his opponent. There wasn’t one individual or team that was able to stop his penetration.’’
And then there was “his unselfishness and humbleness,’’ according to Tidwell. “He was a great teammate through all his accolades.’’
We should also point out that Reifsteck ranks at the top of his class academically.
But, it doesn’t stop there. Reifsteck is also a two-time Commercial-News Player of the Year in soccer as well as being a two-time all-state selection on the soccer pitch.
“Basketball and soccer have been the two main sports in my family and they are the two sports that I love the most,’’ he said, admitting that he never wanted to choose between them. “I know a lot of people feel that you can expand and grow if you just play one sport, but I’m a firm believer in being a multi-sport athlete when you are young.
“I think I would have chosen just one, that I might have burnt out in high school.’’
Honestly, Reifsteck found that the two sports actually complimented each other.
“Cutting and moving on the soccer pitch helped me be light on my feet and helped me with my footwork on the basketball court,’’ he said. “As you might have noticed, I was a little quicker on my feet than my opponents.’’
Most people, if not all, did notice that.
“Soccer and basketball are similar games,’’ Reifsteck added. “It’s actually harder to keep your head up when you are dribbling a soccer ball, but I’ve always thought about soccer as being basketball with your feet.’’
And while he never picked just one in high school, he is ready to settle into just one at the collegiate level.
Earlier this year, he signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Parkland College but he’s had a change of heart.
“After the basketball season, I just feel like I have some unfinished business with basketball,’’ Reifsteck said. “So, I’m seeking my release so that I can pursue something in basketball.’’
Unfortunately because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reifsteck is unable to visit any college campuses or workout for any college coaches.
“I’ve talked to some coaches and we had some workouts planned before everything got closed down,’’ said Reifsteck, who knows the earliest that he could visit a school will be June 1. “All I can do is being patient and hope that things get better.’’
On Friday, Reifsteck and rest of the 2020 Class learned that they will not be going back to their respective schools.
“It’s horrible and heartbreaking,’’ he said. “We might have done things differently if we would have known. Most seniors cherish that final month of school with their classmates and their teachers. Our last day was March 13th. We didn’t know that was going to be our last day.’’
Reifsteck admits the current pandemic has been difficult, but he feels that it will be good motivation as well.
“It’s weird. When getting into the gym is not an option, you are just itching to get there,’’ he said. “When it’s an option, because you are there six or seven times a week, you sometimes don’t have the same drive.
“I think every athlete will be changed after this. Not being able to do what you love it hard. I know that I’m going to cherish any time that I get playing the sport that I love.’’
