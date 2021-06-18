DANVILLE — With four games in the last two days, the Danville Dans needed some strong games from its pitching staff on Thursday.
The Dans got that in a major way as Patrick Dunn got the win in the first game and Kade Snell got the complete game win in the second game as the Dans swept the Terre Haute Rex at Danville Stadium.
Snell had to overcome early adversity in his 4-2 win as he served up a home run pitch to Terre Haute's Alec Atkinson in the first pitch of the game and would allow two more hits after that to go down 2-0 after the first.
"They hit me in the mouth and I hit back," Snell said. "The first inning was kinda shaky and I knew what I was up against. I just adjusted and it turned out for the better."
"Kade was outstanding," Dans manager Eric Coleman said. "He grinded and competed for us and we saved our bullpen. He pitched his butt off and I am happy for him. He has worked hard, he wants to be here and wants to get better, so it was a good team win and it is always good to beat the Rex, since they are our rivals. It was a great team win."
Snell would strike out the next three batters, would not give up a hit until the seventh inning and had 11 strikeouts to go 2-0 for the season. He also had to go over 100 pitches and was able to get his last strikeout against Terre Haute's Kody Putnam to get the win.
"I said it was my last batter, and I was able to make it count," Snell said. "Everything felt good and everything was good, but I will feel it in my arm tomorrow.
For the freshman pitcher from Auburn University, it was his first start since high school.
They ran out of pitchers and they said if you can do all seven, do all seven," Snell said. "And I was able to do that."
Caleb McMurray had two hits with two RBIs with Danny Becerra and Keenan Taylor each getting an RBI and Kobe Andrade had two hits and two runs scored, including a triple in the first that started the offense for the team.
"We were able to get our running game in and that is key," Coleman said. "When you can do that, it puts pressure on the defense and makes the offense fun. They swung the bats good and Kobe is going to be a great player for Texas A&M."
In the first game, Dunn pitched 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and got out of some early jams to hold the Rex scoreless for five of those innings in a 3-1 win.
"It started off a little rough and I wasn't putting the pitches where I wanted them, but I got into a little groove and the guys behind me were making plays," Dunn said. "I settled down, threw strikes and had a good game from there."
"He did a good job, mixed in and out and up and down," Coleman said. "I know Houston is pretty high on him. He set the tone for us and when you have good pitching, there will be good hitting."
Taylor had two hits and a RBI and Dustin Allen had a RBI. The Dans also had five stolen bases with Johnathon Thomas getting two stolen bases.
"I have all the confidence in the world in those guys," Dunn said. "I knew if I could keep putting up zeros, it would be a matter of time before we would score."
Dunn is now 1-1 and says he is getting the hang of things in the Prospect League.
"The first game wasn't what I wanted, it was a good but not great outing," Dunn said. "But the last game and this game, I was more confident with everyone behind me and I was able to put two great performances together."
The Dans are now 11-7 and won three of the four games after a hard-earned split with the Springfield Sliders on Wednesday.
"Yesterday, I was a dugout guy, providing energy and I knew today was my day," Snell said. "I was geared up to go out and do my thing. I am glad everything came together and I am proud of my team because they fought tooth and nail. We came back from Springfield at 3 a.m. and to play like that was huge. It shows what they are about."
"It's been a long 48 hours and we have played four games and we had camp," Coleman said. "Our guys are tired, but when your name is called upon, you step up and if they want to play pro ball, this is how it is done and it prepares you for that. It is good to get two wins at home and we talk about protecting our house and now we have Chillicothe and Cape Girardeau."
The Dans will be playing the Paints on Friday and Saturday and will host the Catfish on Sunday in a special game commemorating the 74th anniversary of the day the Brooklyn Dodgers visited Danville.
