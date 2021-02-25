GENEVA, Ohio — Former Vermilion County standouts Phillip Hall of Danville and Jon Davis of Oakwood helped the University of Illinois distance medley relay team take 2nd on Thursday at the Big Ten Conference indoor track championship at the Spire Institute.
Hall had the third leg, the 800 meters, for the Fighting Illini, while Davis ran anchor, handling the 1,600 meters.
Illinois finished with a time of 9 minutes, 36.55 seconds, just barely being edged out by the Wisconsin team, whose time of 9:36.49.
The Illini are in fifth place with 18 points after the first day of competition. The Big Ten indoor championships continue on Friday and Saturday.
