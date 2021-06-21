DANVILLE — Angelo Peraza didn’t know that he was going to get the opportunity to see his dad, Luis Peraza on Father’s Day.
The Danville Dans catcher from Chula Vista, Calif., figured that he would just give him a call before or maybe after Sunday’s game with the Cape Catfish.
Instead, his family made a surprise trip to Illinois.
So with his father, his mother, Leslie, and his older brother, Luis II, sitting behind home plate at Danville Stadium, Angelo Peraza went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs as the Danville Dans defeated the Cape Catfish 12-10 in the Prospect League contest.
“I had no idea that they were coming here,’’ Peraza said. “Apparently, they planned it three or four days ago. It was a Father’s Day gift for my dad.’’
Angelo Peraza, who also went 1-for-3 playing in front of his family on Saturday night, acknowledged that his father, Luis, was major factor in his baseball development.
“My dad is the one that introduced me to the game,’’ Angelo said. “He is the reason that I love this game. He is the reason why I’m so focused and working so hard to make myself better.
“I think he appreciates that.’’
So, will his three hits on Sunday be his Father’s Day gift?
“No. I’m still going to get him a little something,’’ Angelo admitted. “The hits and the win will just be the cherry on top of what I get him.’’
Peraza was one of four hitters with multiple hits in the Danville lineup on Sunday as the Dans set season highs in runs (12) and hits (14).
“Anytime, you get double-digit runs and double-digit hits, you have a good opportunity to win ball game,’’ said Danville manager Eric Coleman. “Even on our outs, we hit the ball hard today. I think that’s why they had seven errors.’’
Doing most of the offensive damage for the Dans (13-8 overall) was the middle third of the order.
Peraza, who batted fifth, along with designated hitter Keenan Taylor, who hit third, and first baseman Cooper McMurray, who batted cleanup, combined for eight hits, six runs and seven RBIs on Sunday.
“Those three are swinging the bats pretty good for us,’’ Coleman said. “I like the positions where they are at in our order.
“I also thought the guys at the top (Danny Becerra and Kobe Andrade) did a good job of setting the table. We still have to get the bottom part of our order going a little better.’’
Each of the batters in the bottom half of the Danville lineup had at least one hit on Sunday with Damian Stone and Sam Bianco each contributing two RBIs.
“We are not always going to pitch it the best and we’re not always going to hit it the best,’’ said Peraza. “You just have to find a way to win and today, we found a way to win with our offense.’’
One of the highlights of Sunday’s game came in the sixth inning when McMurray, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound first baseman for the Dans, displayed his nimble quickness on the bases. It started with his two-out single and when Catfish centerfield Seth Johnson bobbled the ball, McMurray dashed into second base.
But, the big man wasn’t done.
With Peraza facing an 2-0 count, McMurray took off for third and Cape pitcher Korey Bunselmeyer appeared to have him but his throw to third baseman Cameron Rountree sailed wide of the bag and went down the left-field line. McMurray rounded third with a look of amazement at the Dans bench and trotted home with the 11th run for Danville.
“We always try to keep the fans entertained,’’ said Coleman. “Our rule is that everyone has the green light until you get caught. Cooper caught them sleeping and their pitcher dropped his elbow and threw it away.’’
Peraza admitted it was shocking to see McMurray taking off for third base.
“That was awesome,’’ he said. “That’s just one of the ways that we can score.’’
Danville reliever Jackson Torsey picked up the victory, improving to 3-0, while left-hander Jake Leger got the final nine outs to record his third save.
With Sunday’s victory, Danville ends the week with a 6-2 record and the Dans find themselves just two games behind the Lafayette Aviators (15-6) for first-place in the Wabash River Division.
“This was a fun, good way to end the week,’’ Coleman said. “We will take it any way that we can get it.’’
Up next for the Dans is their third doubleheader of the season on Tuesday when Danville hosts Champion City on Two-Buck Tuesday. The first of two 7-inning games is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Admission on a Two-Buck Tuesday is just $2 with $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $2 Busch Lights.
