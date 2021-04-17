DANVILLE — In a season of unprecedent situations, the Danville Vikings had just 18 players take the field on Friday night against Peoria Notre Dame.
A combination of injuries and eligibility problems benched four starters at the start of the week while more than 20 players saw their season end on Wednesday because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
Members of the Danville junior-varsity team are in quarantine for the final two weeks of the season after a member of Bloomington's junior-varsity team, who played Danville on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone that played in that game is a tier-1 contact and subject to a 14-day quarantine status.
Peoria Notre Dame didn't show any mercy on Danville.
The Irish ran for 310 yards and five touchdowns on its way to a 42-7 triumph over the Vikings at Ned Whitesell Field.
"They were just running it down our throats,'' said Danville senior linebacker Mackhail Walker. "It seemed like we couldn't do anything to stop them.''
And while not having the junior-varsity players wasn't ideal for Danville, interim coach and defensive coordinator Mitch Thomas admitted that the Vikings had nine of its 11 defensive starters including all of its defensive linemen.
"Up front, we have to be much better. Our technique was poor tonight,'' Thomas said. "Our job is get hands on offensive linemen to keep them off our backers and we didn't do that.
"Our other job is to come down hard on the line of scrimmage, with this team, you have to play well against their traps and counters. Instead of coming down on that stuff, we kept getting kicked out. It goes against everything we have always talked about.''
Thomas said that those kind of mistakes have happened before against teams like Peoria Notre Dame, who improved to 3-2 with the victory.
"I didn't think we came out with enough emotion,'' said Thomas, also noting that Danville missed practice on Wednesday while dealing with details of contract tracing process. "That's our day to work on defense, so we didn't get the reps we needed.''
The loss of the junior-varsity team also meant that Danville didn't have a scout team when it returned to practice on Thursday. And it also took a mental toll on Danville's 18 players, two of which are kickers Edgar Segura and Kedzie Griffin.
"When we took the field, you already knew the other team is looking at you like it's going to be an easy matchup,'' Walker said. "We had to play our hearts out and just try to leave everything we had on the field.''
Walker, who had been a defensive-only player in his first three games, was forced into action as a wide receiver on Friday. He finished with four receptions for 56 yards.
"I was just happy to help my team out,'' he said. "All of us just did what we could tonight.''
Other players that were forced into additional duties on Friday included senior Zane Ray, who had seven tackles and a forced fumble, and junior Tyler Jones, who had two receptions for 27 yards to go along with seven tackles.
"Both of those guys have had previous experience at those positions,'' Thomas said.
Offensively, Danville continues to struggle to get its running game going. The Vikings managed just 116 yard on 30 carries with the lone bright spot being a 21-yard touchdown run by senior Eric Turner Jr. in the fourth quarter.
"We just got our butts kicked on both sides of the ball,'' Thomas said. "The opposition doesn't care if we are low on numbers or not. We have to get back to work this week and figure some things out.''
Danville will conclude the abbreviated spring football season with a rematch against the Champaign Centennial Chargers at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign as Bloomington and Peoria Richwoods have joined Urbana in shutting down their football teams for the year. Kickoff next Friday night is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.