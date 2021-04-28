TILTON — Peoria Notre Dame turned a pair of 3-run homers in the first two innings into a 20-5 victory over Danville on Tuesday afternoon at Gruber Park in a Big 12 Conference softball contest.
Irish pitcher Tayla Eaves got things started with a 3-run blast to left field in the first inning and Caralyn Hodskins provided her 3-run homer to left in the second inning.
Danville answered each 3-run homer with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the innings, but the Vikings couldn't keep pace as the Irish scored seven times in the third inning.
"We scored with them for the first two innings, but then it caught up with us,'' said Danville coach Corey Pullin. "Things just kind of snowballed. We had a couple of walks and then a couple of errors on plays that we need to make.
"It started with those two 3-run homers that got up into the wind. We were fighting to get back into the game early on.''
The Vikings (2-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference) were in a similar position on Monday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored three runs in the first inning against Danville, but the Vikings held them scoreless over the next seven innings to pick up a 5-3 victory in eight innings.
"(Monday), we were were able to fight back to get the win against a good team from the area,'' Pullin said. "It's early in the season and we are still learning.''
Danville was charged with five errors in the contest, leading to 10 unearned runs for Peoria Notre Dame, which improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12.
"We've got 10 girls that were practicing volleyball in the mornings and then softball after school all of last week,'' Pullin said. "They have played as many games as they have practiced here early in the season.
"We have a lot of situations that we need to work, like baserunning. They are already starting to recognize the things that we need to fix. We have a bunch of girls that have played a lot of softball, but they just haven't played together a lot.''
Sophomore Emmalee Trover went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Vikings. Trover also got her first experience in the circle for Danville, pitching 2.1 innings of relief for Ciera Beith, who took the loss.
Saige Keller and Cheyenne Walls also drove home runs for Danville, while Karli Johnson scored two of the Vikings five runs.
"We are going to get better,'' Pullin said.
Danville is scheduled to play at Normal West on Thursday.
Eaves and Megan Hinderman each had three hits for Peoria Notre Dame, while Eaves led the Irish with four RBIs.
