At Gruber Park, Tilton
Peoria Notre Dame 20, Danville 5
Notre Dame; 337; 43; —; 20; 18; 3
Danville; 220; 01; —; 5; 6; 5
WP — Tayla Eaves. LP — Ciera Bieth. Two or more hits — PND: Eaves 3, Megan Hinderman 3, Saylor Marchand 2, Sallyanne Peak 2, Ava Fontana 2, Elizabeth Hanley 2, Caralyn Hodskins 2, Katie Stuart 2. 2B — PND: Eaves 2, Hodskins. 3B — PND: Fontana 2, Hanley. HR — PND: Eaves, Hodskins. RBIs — PND: Eaves 4, Hodskins 3, Marchand 3, Fontana 2, Hanley 2, Loaise Hinderliter. Danville: Emmalee Trover 2, Saige Keller, Cheyenne Walls.
Records — Peoria Notre Dame 1-2 overall, 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 2-1 overall, 0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
