Peoria Notre Dame at Danville preview box
Peoria Notre Dame Irish at Danville Vikings
Where — Ned Whitesell Field, Danville
When — 7 p.m. Friday.
Records — Peoria Notre Dame 2-2 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 3-1 overall, 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
Rankings — neither team is rated.
On the air — WDAN-AM 1490
Last year’s result — Danville defeated Peoria Notre Dame 49-42 on Oct. 25, 2019 at Ned Whitesell Field.
Last week’s results — Peoria Notre Dame lost to Quincy Notre Dame 19-14. Danville lost to Normal Community 31-14.
Next week’s game — Pairings and times to be determined after this week’s games are played.
Danville statistical leaders
Rushing — Danville: Eric Turner 43 carries, 267 yards, 2 touchdowns. Devin Miles 40-229, 2 TDs. T.J. Lee 8-79, 3 TDs. JaMarion Clark 13-53.
Passing — Danville: Turner 13 completions, 36 attempts, 3 interception, 132 yards, 2 touchdowns.
Receiving — Danville: Larvell Watkins 4 receptions, 60 yards, 2 touchdowns. Matthew Thomas 4-38. Tyler Jones 3-33.
Tackles — Danville: Clark 28, Caleb Robinson 26, Mackhail Walker 26, Joey Irons 25, Randy Westley 17.
