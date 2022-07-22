DANVILLE — Even the best of hitters need a little time to adjust to a new league and new surroundings.
Just ask Danville outfielder Paxton Kling.
On Friday, June 17th, Kling went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI as he helped the Central High School of Martinsburg, Pa., claim the Pennsylvania Class 3A State Title with a 13-2 triumph over Lancaster Catholic.
It capped a spring season where Kling, who was the 2021 and 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania, batted .566 with 5 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Dragons, who went 27-0 this year.
One week later, Kling had gone from high school pitchers to facing collegiate arms as a member of the Danville Dans. In his first five games, Kling struggled with just 3 hits in 18 at-bats (.167).
Since then, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound future outfielder for the LSU Tigers is hitting .316 (12-of-38) with two homers and eight RBIs.
In Thursday's 19-4 victory for the Danville Dans over the Johnstown Mill Rats, Kling went 2-for-4 with his second home run and a summer-best four RBIs.
"It was a slow start for me, but I'm feeling comfortable in the box, now,'' he said. "It was the competition of the pitching. In Pennsylvania, I was facing guys throwing in the 70s with okay breakers. Now, I'm facing guys that can throw backwards with really good curve balls early in the count. You might see a fastball later in the count, if you get one at all.
"It took me a little time to adjust to that.''
But, that's a big reason why Kling is here this summer.
As Danville manager Eric Coleman likes to say, "it's about development at this level. When we do our jobs with these guys, the winning will take care of itself.''
That has definitely been the case this summer for the Dans, who improved to a league-best 33-10 overall and they are an incredible 12-1 in the second half of the Prospect League season.
"It was one of those nights. Our guys came ready to play with good energy,'' Coleman said. "We sent a statement tonight. We will enjoy this one while we can and get back to work tomorrow.''
Danville took an early lead with 2 runs in the first and 2 runs in the second. Will Portera and Kling drove home runs in the first, while Keenan Taylor had a two-out, 2-run single in the second.
But the big inning for the Dans was third when they sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs thanks in part to four-straight bases-loaded walks.
Every batter in the Danville lineup had at least one RBI in the first three innings.
"It was a good night for us as we came away with double-digit runs and double-digit hits,'' said Coleman, who had a new batter taking over the leadoff spot for Jonathon Thomas, who has left the Dans to join the Washington Nationals organization after being their 19th-round draft choice on Monday.
Shortstop Drake Digorno, who leads the team with a .394 average, went 1-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI in his first game as the leadoff hitter.
"Drake is a very good hitter,'' Coleman said. "I just moved everyone up a spot and it worked.
"We're going with the next-man-up mentality. Tonight, it was Drake in that role and we will have him there again tomorrow night.''
With the Culver's ButterBurger Bash secured in the third inning, the Dans added 7 runs in the fifth — two of them coming on Kling's homer — to shorten the contest by the league's 10-run rule after seven innings.
Kling's blast to left field came as his parents, Craig and Beth Kling, sat in the stands behind the third-base dugout.
"That could have been part of it,'' Paxton admitted. "Honestly, I just got my pitch to hit.''
Danville right-hander Jackson Conn earned the victory, going five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while walking four and striking out seven.
"He grinded it out, and battle through 99 pitches,'' said Coleman as Conn reached the Prospect League pitch limit on his final batter.
