OXFORD, Ind. — For the first time in school history, the Seeger Patriots claimed both the boys and girls team titles at the IHSAA Sectional cross country meet at Benton Central.
Additionally, Seeger also had both individual champions.
Senior Kolton Pearson won the boys title by 10 seconds over Justin Scott of Twin Lakes. Pearson's winning time of the 5K course was 17 minutes, 45 seconds.
Following Pearson across the line for the Patriots were Ethan Hernandez in third and Thomas Odle in fourth.
Frontier, which placed second, had all five of its runners in the top-21, while Seeger had four in the top-16 and its fifth runner finished 31st to secure the title.
The top five teams advance to next Saturday's West Lafayette Harrison Regional. Joining Seeger will be Wabash River Conference rival Fountain Central, which placed fifth.
Individually, Blake Bova and Masn McPherson-Duprey of Covington advanced.
In the girls race, Jennifer Romero, a junior for the Patriots, beat senior teammate Isabelle Puterbaugh to the finish line with freshman Hadessah Austin finishing third. Romero's winning time over the 5K course was 19:19.
Seeger had all five of its scoring runners in the top-seven of Saturday's race with it's sixth runner finished in 13th. The Patriots won the title with an impressive 19 points with Benton Central finishing a distant second with 62.
Individually, Covington's Bailey Duncan, Fountain Central's Tyler Bowling and Courtney Sims along with North Vermillion's Layla Strubberg advanced to next week's regional meet.
The Patriots have now won both the boys and girls sectional titles three times in school history. The boys won the title in 2015, 2018 and this year, while the girls won the time in 2012, 2014 and this year.
