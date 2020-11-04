WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Playing football in November is the goal of every high school football team in Indiana.
How far into the month a team will play is typically decided by which group of linemen can win the battle of the trenches.
Seeger coach Herb King definitely believes the battle upfront will be an important factor in Friday’s Region 37 Championship game between his Patriots and the Western Boone Stars at Patriot Field.
“It starts with the guys upfront, both offensively and defensively,’’ he said. “Our offensive linemen will need to do a good job to control the line of scrimmage and give us the opportunity to move the football against them. And then on defense, we will need our linemen to step up to help control their ground game.’’
Looking at the statistics for Western Boone (7-4 overall) it’s pretty obvious that Robby Taylor, a 5-foot-6, 185-pound fullback, is the bell cow for the Stars.
Taylor has carried the ball 223 times (20.3 times per game) for 1,205 yards and the senior has scored 11 touchdowns.
Western Boone is not one-dimensional, the Stars, who are averaging 29.3 points per game, have also thrown the ball for more than 1,300 yards this season with junior quarterback Elliott Young completing 58 percent of his passes (87-of-150) and 18 of those have gone for scores.
“What we have seen on film is that as this team has matured up front this season, they have continued to get better each game,’’ King said. “Everything that they are going to do starts up front, like it does for a lot of teams.’’
And while Taylor is the focal point of the Western Boone offense, Luke Marsh is definitely the guy that stands out for the defensive unit.
The 5-8, 180-pounder middle linebacker leads the Stars with 146 tackles — 13.3 per contest — to go along with 23.5 tackles for loss this season.
“From what I’ve seen in the past, they have changed their defense to fit their personnel this year,’’ King said.
So, what does Seeger (8-2 overall) need to do against Western Boone to be successful?
“Similar to what we have done the last two weeks in the tournament. We will need to sustain offensive drives and capitalize on our opportunities to score,’’ King said.
The Stars, who are the two-time defending state champions in Class 2A, actually started the season 1-3 with losses to Sheridan (21-20), Western (31-21) and Tri-West (41-14) but since then they have won six of their last seven including impressive sectional victories over Speedway (25-3) and North Putnam (37-14).
The Patriots, who are seeking their first sectional title since 2004, have won eight of their last nine and Seeger avenged its only loss during that stretch with a 20-14 victory over South Vermillion in the first-round of the sectional. Included in the wins for the Patriots is a 28-14 triumph against the Sheridan Blackhawks on Oct. 2, the same team that beat Western Boone (21-20) on Aug. 21.
“Obviously, that was their first game of the year and our game was Sheridan was a month ago,’’ King said. “I think both teams have improved greatly since those games. But, it does show that they are beatable and it shows that we have the ability to win when we play our type of game.’’
Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern) kickoff. Each school has been allotted 250 vouchers for the contest. For those unable to attend, the game can be heard on WKZS-FM 103.1.
