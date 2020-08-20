WEST LEBANON, Ind. — After getting the best record in nine years, last season, Seeger football coach Herb King feels it is just the beginning for the Patriots.
“We ended up 6-4 and played our best football in the middle to end of the season,” King said. “I thought we raised the level of our play and we got better every week.
“When we look at this season, we have a lot of players back that have played a significant amount of time, but we also have young players that have come into our program that is going to add a lot to what we have.”
The Patriots have a lot of experience returning with eight starters on offense and 10 on defense coming back. On both sides, Khal Stephen will be the catalyst. The senior quarterback/defensive back is the leading returning passer and rusher for the team and the second-leading returner in tackles.
“He is an IFCA junior pick form last season and is a gridiron digest all-state defensive strong safety. He’s a division I athlete who is committed to Purdue as a pitcher. He’s an outstanding athlete and a relentless competitor. “
Stephen will not be alone as sophomores Owen Snedeker and Rayce Carr will return as wideouts.
Owen Snedeker is an outstanding athlete and is one of our top returning receivers,” King said. “Rayce Carr is one of our top two receivers coming back, he is a speed guy and also plays defensive back for us. We return our top passer and our two leading receivers and we are looking for a lot.
“We also have Jameson Sprague, a three-year starter for us and he will be our H-back and tight end and doubles as a middle linebacker as well.”
Leading returning tackler Brock Thomason is set at linebacker, but will also take up a major position in the fullback role, replacing Tristian Bahrns.
“Thomason does a great job, so we have experience in the position and it is Brock’s time to run with the ball,” King said. “We have a freshman in Scottie Smith and he is an outstanding athlete. He is doing a great job for us.”
Another major part returning is the offensive and defensive line with most of the line coming back.
“When I look at the offensive line, there are two major players,” King said. “Elijah Greene, who is an all-conference player on offense and defense, is 5-feet-11 inches and 250 pounds and he is a load. Cade Walker is also 5-11, 250 and he does a great job in playing and he is an honorable mention.
“We have a two-year starter in Kevin Romero at the offensive and defensive line and a starter Jesse Wolber, so we have four senior starters and that is an strength. Luke Plumier will rotate in and Brock Rudolph is a newcomer to the starting lineup, so our offensive line is senior dominated.”
While it would seem tough for younger players to get some playing time, King says there are those that can make an impact.
“We are seeing kids compete for spots and we are improving on a daily basis,” King said. “We have a wealth of talent, it is just that we have to stay healthy and make sure that we are doing the right techniques and make sure that we can do the right things.
“We have several kids but they are not in a potential starting spot like Scottie. Juan Stultz is a returning player, but didn’t get to play because he had surgery. He started for us in the scrimmage and will get a shot to play. “
Even though the team’s opener against Parke Heritage was cancelled on Wednesday, King said before the announcement that the team was ready to play.
“From our perspective, getting to play is a cool thing,” King said. “I think the people have done a great job in getting things ready, but Friday will hopefully just be the same as any other night as we play some football.”
