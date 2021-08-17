WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team is coming off its best two-year run in over a decade.
With a lot of the cast from the last two seasons back, it could be a third year of success … If they can overcome an early-season setback.
Starting quarterback Owen Snedeker is out for at least the first part of the season with an knee injury, leading to coach Herb King to go to senior Brock Thomason.
“He was an all-area linebacker last season and he will still play there, but will start at quarterback and that will change a few things that we do on offense,” King said. “He’s a solid athlete and it should work out.”
“I wasn’t expecting it and Owen got the call and coach came in and said that you have to go in and learn some things,” Thomason said. “I started practicing with everyone and we are getting better and better. I had to learn the coverage, plays, and all the routes. I had to learn everyone and how to read it. Playing linebacker helps me out because I know how a defense works, so it really helps in me being a quarterback.”
Thomason is part of a small senior class that will lead the bigger sophomore and junior classes, who have picked up immense experience.
“We played a lot of the sophomores and juniors last season, so we have a lot of returning players that has have some experience in key positions and that we can play with any team,” King said. “The issue is going to be how we execute offensively. Defensively, we are going to be just fine. Our secondary is solid, our line backing is solid and our line will have a great rotation going into the season. Offensively, we have been pleased in practices, but in the summer workouts, the defense has shined through and shown what they are made of.
“Payton Chinn is a 5-foot-10 inch, 185-pound junior RB and will double as one of the inside linebackers. We have two tackles that are returning in Trey Lanham and Owen Smith and Rayse Carr was our second-leading receiver last year and we are counting on him to do big things this year. Hunter Thomas is back at linebacker and running back, Juan Stultz is a senior free safety and has done a great job in the secondary and Makai Johnson is an athlete that we will use at wide receiver and defensive back. Those are the guys who we are looking at for leadership.”
These players are just a few of a team whose player count has also increased as time has gone on.
“We have had some great depth and we have had great practices because of that depth. We have 40 players for the first time since 2005 at the school, so we have increased our numbers,” King said. “We may not win all of our games, but we will be in the middle of all of them.”
The Patriots’ first game might be their toughest of the season as they will take on Parke Heritage on Friday.
“That first game is going to be brutal because they have multiple players from bigger schools that are coming into their program,” King said. “We know each other and that is our advantage.”
“Parke Heritage is very good and I have love for them, but we are ready to go and we have a good chance of having a
Parke Heritage is just the start of a tough schedule that will not only include teams like South Vermillion, but other teams in the conference that will provide a lot of opposition.
“There are a lot of good athletes and good coaches here as well. You could anticipate the top three in the conference, but the other teams are going to be better,” King said. “You have a Division 1 quarterback at South Vermillion that is a superior athlete and they have solid linebackers. You put Parke Heritage and us in the mix with South Vermillion and there are going to be battles in the top end but every one of the teams are going to improve.”
“My freshman year started off not very strong, but I came back the next year and got stronger and stronger and get better and better,” Thomason said. “Last year was a breakthrough for us in sharing the conference championship, but this year, we are looking to go farther than that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.