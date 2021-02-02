VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team started the postseason with a 52-39 win over host Fountain Central in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional matchup on Tuesday.
Macy Kerr had 18 points — with 10 in the second quarter — for the Patriots, who had a 25-16 halftime lead, while Riley Shrader had 11 points, Aubry Cole had eight points and Izzii Puterbaugh and Anna Moore each had five points.
Dakota Borman had 27 points to lead all scorers for Fountain Central, while Gracie Foxworthy had four and Larissa Bowers added three.
With the win, the Patriots will advance to Friday's semifinal against Sheridan that will start at 7:30 p.m. EST.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional
Seeger 52, Fountain Central 38
Seeger (52) — Riley Shrader 4 3-4 11, Izzii Puterbaugh 1 3-6 5, Allison High 0 0-0 0, Allison Shrader 1 1-2 4, Aubry Cole 3 1-3 8, Anna Moore 0 5-5 5, Macy Kerr 6 6-6 18, Paige Laffoon 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 19-25 52.
Fountain Central (38) — Marley Massey 0 0-1 0, Kendra Earlywine 0 0-0 0, Jerzi Hershberger 1 0-0 2, Nola Walls 0 0-0 0, Dakota Borman 6 11-13 27, Kacey Kirkpatrick 1 0-0 2, Gracie Foxworthy 2 0-0 4, Larissa Bowers 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 12-15 38.
Seeger;8;17;14;13;—;52
Fountain Central;8;8;10;12;— ;38
3-point field goals — Seeger 1 (Cole); Fountain Central 4 (Borman 4). Total fouls — Seeger 16, Fountain Central 17. Fouled out — Massey. Technical fouls — none.
