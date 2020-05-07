INDIANAPOLIS – Before the new coronavirus shut down predraft preparations across the country, Dezmon Patmon was part of a group of receivers working out in San Diego alongside his future Indianapolis Colts teammate Michael Pittman.
The group was working under the tutelage of former Cincinnati Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh and among the quarterbacks getting them the football was No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.
It was a good atmosphere in which to compete and improve, and Patmon – picked in the sixth round (212th overall) of the NFL Draft – looks forward to carrying over the chemistry with Pittman to the start of their NFL careers.
“Two receivers, young guys coming straight out the Pac-12,” Patmon said. “So I think that will be pretty cool to kind of build up and establish each other, get each other better. Obviously, we have a great quarterback (newly signed veteran Philip Rivers) to do it with. So I’m excited for it.”
Patmon was making a name for himself at Washington State about the same time Pittman’s star truly was beginning to rise at Southern Cal. Both played their best football in their final two years of college, and both fit the big, physical mold Indianapolis seemingly has been searching for eternally.
The difference comes in the amount of polish.
While Pittman is seen as a tight route runner who takes full advantage of his size and speed to bully overmatched defenders, Patmon is still learning how best to combine his physical gifts into a dominant package.
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Patmon ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. But coaches at Washington State routinely had to remind him to “play big,” and many believe crisper route running will help him play closer to his natural speed.
“I’m just a bigger guy, so maybe getting in and out of breaks faster and just quicker feet,” Patmon said of target areas for improvement. “There’s always stuff to work on, but probably just polishing up my routes.”
The athletic potential has been evident since his high school days in San Diego. In addition to starring on the gridiron, Patmon was a standout baseball player and track athlete.
He comes from an athletic family. His uncle Dwayne was a linebacker at Michigan and played two seasons with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. One grandfather played college football, and his father – Darryl – is a baseball coach and former player at Mesa Community College.
Patmon began his football career as a running back but switched to wide receiver as a high school junior.
A knee injury slowed his development during his freshman season at Washington State, but it didn’t take long for him to catch on to the Cougars’ “Air Raid” offense.
He led the team with 816 receiving yards as a junior in 2018, adding five touchdowns on 61 catches, and he finished with 58 receptions for 762 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns as a senior last year.
Patmon really got onto Indianapolis’ radar with a strong showing during the East-West Shrine Game practices in January.
“He’s got size,” Colts assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening said. “He ran really well at the Combine, tested well. He’s got good makeup, and he’s smart.”
He also has experience on special teams, having taken part in kick and punt returns as well as kickoff coverage with the Cougars.
That could prove to be key early in his pro career.
A wide receiver depth chart that practically featured illuminated “help wanted” billboards at the start of the offseason quickly has become crowded.
Pittman, T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell are virtual locks to make the roster as long as they remain healthy. That could leave Patmon to battle with veteran Marcus Johnson, 2019 training camp breakout star Reece Fountain and Ashton Dulin – who ended last season as the primary kick returner and is considered by many to be the fastest player on the team – for a maximum of two roster spots.
To emerge victorious in that competition, Patmon will need to accelerate his progress toward the tremendous ceiling his physical traits suggest is on the horizon.
It’s a challenge he’s prepared to accept.
“Towards the end of my (college) career, I progressively got better and kind of realized my true size and strength,” Patmon said. “So I think that’s apparent in my tape, just being able to outmuscle and outphysical guys. As simple as it is, (it’s) just (about) playing bigger, really.
“So I definitely think I’ve got better at that over the years. But there’s still room for development. So I’m ready to develop at the next level.”
