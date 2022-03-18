DANVILLE — Parkland College extended its season with a 94-62 victory over Scottsdale Community College in a consolation bracket game of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center.
The Cobras (22-8) came out firing on all cylinders building a 48-26 halftime advantage and they kept it rolling in the second half with 60 percent shooting (18-of-30).
Marcus Johnson came off the bench to lead Parkland with 20 points, while Josh Rivers had 16 and Kieon Gill finished with 14 points.
The Fighting Artichokes, who shot just 37.7 percent (26-of-69) were led in scoring by Cameron Fass with 15, while Dante Gonzales added 12.
