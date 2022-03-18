DANVILLE — Parkland coach Anthony Figueroa said the goal of every team is to win its final game.
The Cobras still have that opportunity after a 69-65 win over the Allen County Red Devils at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Parkland will play Dakota County Tech for the consolation championship at noon on Saturday.
Leading the way for the Cobras were sophomore guards Sean Ealy and Kieon Gill with a combined 32 points. Ealy had 17 and Gill scored 15, while Josh Rivers finished with 11 for Parkland.
Ed Wright had a game-high 25 points for Allen County, while Nick Whittick and Ahmed Mahgoub each finished with 10.
