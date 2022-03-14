Parkland College
Location — Champaign, Ill.
Nickname — Cobras
Record — 20-7
Seeded — No. 13
First-round opponent — Des Moines Area Community College, 9 a.m. Tuesday
Tournament history — seventh tournament appearance, 14-6 tournament record, 1986 National Champions, 1988 National runners-up.
Coach — Anthony Figueroa
Roster — G Sean Ealy, 5-11, sophomore. G Kieon Gill, 6-4, sophomore. G Daniel Reed, 6-0, freshman. G Oluyemi Elutilo, 6-4, sophomore. G Savon Wykle, 6-5, sophomore. G Josh Rivers, 6-5, sophomore. G/F Jamil Hardaway, 6-4, sophomore. G Jordan Jenkins, 6-2, freshman. G Josh Candler, 6-0, sophomore. G Declan Johnston, 6-3, freshman. G/F Will Hanlon, 6-5, freshman. G/F Ty Lampley, 6-4, freshman. F Marcus Johnson, 6-7, freshman.
Scoring leaders — Josh Rivers 15.1, Savon Wykle 13.4, Kieon Gill 10.5, Sean Ealy 10.3.
Rebounding leaders — Josh Rivers 5.2, Savon Wykle 5.0, Kieon Gill 5.0, Marcus Johnson 4.3.
Assist leaders — Kieon Gill 3.4, Josh Rivers 2.7, Savon Wykle 2.6, Sean Ealy 2.1.
