DACC logo

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

At Winter Park

Game 1

Danville Area Community College 6, Parkland College 5

Parkland `010 `220 `0 `— `5 `9 `2

Danville Area `003 `201 `x `— `6 `6 `0

WP — Raven Morrison. LP — Chayse Ramey. Two or more hits — Parkland: Lizzy Davis 3, Kendyl Ring 2. 2B — DACC: McKenzie Richardson. 3B — DACC: Bailey Parker. HR — Parkland: Lauren Kavanaugh. RBIs — Parkland: Davis 3, Kavanaugh 2. DACC: Kaitlyn Loewenstein 2, Richardson, Hayden Smith, Ashlynn McTaggert.

Game 2

Parkland College 3, Danville Area Community College 2

Parkland `100 `020 `0 `— `3 `7 `1

Danville Area `000 `001 `1 `— `2 `6 `3

WP — Chayse Ramey. LP — Raven Morrison. Two or more hits — Parkland: Taylor Dugger, Kendyl Ring. 2B — Parkland: Anna Walker, Delaney Melton. DACC: Ashlynn McPeak 3B — DACC: McKenzie Richardson. RBIs — Parkland: Lizzy Davis. DACC: McPeak, Kaitlyn Loewenstein.  

Records — Parkland 31-18 overall, 15-5 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Danville Area Community College 31-11 overall, 14-6 in the M-WAC.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you