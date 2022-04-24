COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Winter Park
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 6, Parkland College 5
Parkland `010 `220 `0 `— `5 `9 `2
Danville Area `003 `201 `x `— `6 `6 `0
WP — Raven Morrison. LP — Chayse Ramey. Two or more hits — Parkland: Lizzy Davis 3, Kendyl Ring 2. 2B — DACC: McKenzie Richardson. 3B — DACC: Bailey Parker. HR — Parkland: Lauren Kavanaugh. RBIs — Parkland: Davis 3, Kavanaugh 2. DACC: Kaitlyn Loewenstein 2, Richardson, Hayden Smith, Ashlynn McTaggert.
Game 2
Parkland College 3, Danville Area Community College 2
Parkland `100 `020 `0 `— `3 `7 `1
Danville Area `000 `001 `1 `— `2 `6 `3
WP — Chayse Ramey. LP — Raven Morrison. Two or more hits — Parkland: Taylor Dugger, Kendyl Ring. 2B — Parkland: Anna Walker, Delaney Melton. DACC: Ashlynn McPeak 3B — DACC: McKenzie Richardson. RBIs — Parkland: Lizzy Davis. DACC: McPeak, Kaitlyn Loewenstein.
Records — Parkland 31-18 overall, 15-5 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Danville Area Community College 31-11 overall, 14-6 in the M-WAC.
