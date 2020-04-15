DANVILLE — After weeks of rumors and online discussion, the David S. Palmer Arena Board of Directors voted 5-3 to uphold the contract with the Danville Dashers during a special meeting held Wednesday.
Voting in favor of the current contract were Tara Auter, Catlin Crozier, Greg Green, Dean Shore and Gil Saikley of the Board of Directors, while Bill Black, Scott Dowers and John Spezia voted in opposition.
Green, who is the chairman of the board, suggested that for the Arena Board to exercise its option of canceling the contract would be wrong.
“In the current coronavirus pandemic and likely severe recession, we can’t know for sure that we will even have a hockey season starting in October on our beautiful new ice rink at the arena, but to end the contract today without another to succeed it would leave us in a no man’s land where we shouldn’t be,’’ Green said. “Yes, the Dashers could tell us tomorrow that they want out of the contract, but remember they have been around for nearly a decade.’’
Crozier added that he felt the board would cancel only to renegotiate, they would be doing so in “bad faith.’’
“Whose to say that down the road, when we don’t have an opportunity for something else, that they don’t find another place that is better,’’ Crozier said. “I think that puts a big strain in our relationship with the Dashers if we would cancel, go back into negotiations and end up with them again.’’
But according to Spezia, who has more than 40 years of experience in athletics, negotiating contracts is part of the business.
“It’s in the best interests of the arena and the community to get the best deal,’’ he said. “We have to look at every option that there is ... we need to see what’s good for Danville and the area.
“I don’t think that has happened for the last seven, eight, nine years.’’
Ultimately, after more than 30 minutes of discussion, the board voted in favor of continuing the contract, likely for a second year.
The actual contract between the Palmer Arena and the Danville Dashers went into effect on June 1, 2019, and the agreement is three 1-year deals with a provision that “either party has the right to cancel the remainder of the contract within forty-five (45) days of the close of the season.’’
The board during their discussion seemed to settle on March 7 at the end of the season, which was the date of the last Dashers home game, while the Federal Prospect Hockey League season official cancelled its season on March 16.
Either way, both sides are still within the window to terminate the deal.
In a related topic, the Palmer Arena Board did unanimously agree that Joe Dunagan, the new general manager of the arena, could explore other options in the future.
In other business, the Board also approved unanimously investing money from the $3-million dollar bequest from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation into a pair of interest-bearing accounts.
