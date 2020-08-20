Duncan Robinson was hot early, and for as much as the Indiana Pacers tried, there was little they could do to slow the sharp-shooting Miami Heat guard down.
Robinson went 7-of-8 from 3-point range and scored 24 points, lifting the Heat to a 109-100 win over the Pacers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, Florida.
The Pacers are now down 0-2 in the series and have lost seven straight playoff games dating back to 2018. The teams will next play Saturday (3:30 p.m., TNT).
“We have to go back and look at the film and just be better,” said All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who led five Pacers in double figures with 22 points. “The series is not over, man. Obviously, they’re up 2-0, but we’ve just got to make adjustments and then we’ll give ourselves a better chance to win next game.”
Center Myles Turner added 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for the Pacers, but once again, the Heat held Pacers forward T.J. Warren in check, limiting Indiana’s leading scorer to 14 points on 7-of-15 shooting.
For the second straight game, turnovers were an issue for the Pacers. After turning the ball over 13 times in Game 1, the Pacers had 16 more turnovers in Game 2 against Miami’s switching defense.
Oladipo, a former Indiana University standout who missed most of Game 1 with an eye injury, said the turnovers have been a result of rushing or getting too excited.
“Sometimes there is such a thing as trying too hard,” said Oladipo, who finished the game with four assists to six turnovers. “Even myself included, I think we sometimes get in that window where we are trying to make something happen so much when there really isn’t anything there.”
Robinson, a former University of Michigan guard, made his first three 3-point attempts on three early possessions, giving the Heat an early 9-3 lead. But the Pacers fought back to take a 24-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Heat led 51-46 at halftime, then erupted for a 37-point quarter to take control. Miami extended its lead to as many as 16 points in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter up 88-77.
As a team, the Heat shot 47.4% from the field and 51.4% (18-of-35) from 3-point range. Goran Dragic added 20 points for the Heat, while Jimmy Butler had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“They got hot,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “They were knocking down some 3s. We had some turnovers in that quarter, and they were getting to the free-throw line. We’ve got to be physical defensively, but we’ve got to defend without fouling.”
Robinson made his first six 3-point attempts, coming within one of Robert Horry’s NBA playoff record of making seven straight 3-pointers.
“Robinson, most of his 3s were contested,” Turner said. “He just hit some tough shots. Something like that happens, you’ve got to tip your cap. It’s one thing if guys are hitting wide-open 3s. If guys are hitting contested 3s, heavily contested 3s, it’s just their night.”
While the Pacers were balanced offensively, once again, they lacked the firepower to keep up. Indiana finished the game 12-of-34 from 3-point range (35.3%). Warren, who has been hot from perimeter since the Pacers arrived in the bubble, went 0-for-5 on 3-point attempts.
“We settled for long contested shots, and we didn’t do enough drive and kick, attacking the paint, forcing their defense to collapse,” McMillan said. “We pretty much settled on the perimeter with the long 3 ball.”
