After being hospitalized Tuesday for an eye injury, Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo could be back in the lineup for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series with the Miami Heat on Thursday (noon, ESPN).
Oladipo went through a walk-through with the Pacers on Wednesday.
“I’m feeling better. We went through walk-through today, seeing better,” said Oladipo, a former Indiana University standout. “We’ll see how I feel for tomorrow. Hopefully, everything is great, and I can continue to help my team.”
Oladipo said his eye was swollen shut for a few hours Tuesday after being inadvertently poked by Heat forward Jae Crowder in the first quarter of Game 1 on Tuesday.
“A few hours later, my eye calmed down, my vision started coming back and it was just not as blurry as it was before,” Oladipo said.
Without Oladipo for most of the game and with guard Aaron Holiday in foul trouble, the Pacers fell 113-101. The Pacers also are playing the series without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, who is out with plantar fasciitis.
Oladipo finished with four points in eight minutes in his first playoff game since 2018. He was out for last year’s playoff series with the Boston Celtics with a torn knee tendon.
Asked about the recent hard luck with injuries, Oladipo responded, “I have a lot of faith, and I’m a very positive outgoing guy … everything happens for a reason. It could have been far worse, the circumstances could have been far worse and I remember a year ago today I couldn’t even walk, let alone play the game I love, so I’m not taking anything for granted.”
Having Oladipo on the floor for a full game would not only add scoring punch for the Pacers but would also add an experienced ballhandler and decision-maker to deal with the Heat’s switching defense. The Heat forced 13 turnovers against the Pacers in Game 1.
“When we see that type of defense, we’ve got to recognize where the matchup is and try to take advantage of that matchup, whether that’s on the perimeter or in the post,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said.
“Then we have to give the proper spacing, be patient and take a look where those matchups are at.”
Indiana is looking to even the series and snap a six-game playoff losing streak dating back to 2018.
