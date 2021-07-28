The Indiana Pacers find themselves in a unique position in Thursday night’s NBA Draft — picking in the lottery.
The Pacers hold the No. 13 overall pick after failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The last time the Pacers picked in the lottery, they took current starting center Myles Turner from Texas with the No. 11 overall pick. The last time the Pacers had the No. 13 overall pick, they took athletic power forward Dale Davis from Clemson — a key cog of their successful playoff teams in the 1990s and the father of Indiana University star Trayce Jackson-Davis.
For new head coach Rick Carlisle and team president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard, it’s a chance to snag an impact player. There is a need at point guard and in the wing positions, depending on the health of forward T.J. Warren, who sat out the majority of last season after undergoing foot surgery.
Here’s a look at four potential targets for the Pacers with the No. 13 overall pick:
JALEN JOHNSON, DUKE
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Johnson quit on Duke midway through the 2020-21 college basketball season. But no one can deny his basketball talent. He’s an athletic combo forward with guard skills capable of shooting out to the 3-point line.
Johnson shot 44.4% from 3-point range in college, averaging 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Blue Devils last season. CBSSports.com projects the Pacers to take Johnson.
FRANZ WAGNER, MICHIGAN
Wagner is another versatile, 6-9, 220-pound wing from Germany capable of playing both forward spots. His older brother, Moritz, also played for Michigan and is in the NBA with the Orlando Magic after being taken in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 draft. Wagner averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds last season, shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.
Athleticism is an issue. Wagner also didn’t play well when the lights were brightest last March, averaging 10.3 points and shooting just 37.1% from the field in four NCAA Tournament games. Sporting News national college basketball writer Mike DeCourcy projects the Pacers to take Wagner.
MOSES MOODY, ARKANSAS
Moody worked out for the Pacers on July 6. A 6-6 combo guard, Moody averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, earning honorable mention AP All-American honors. With a 7-1 wingspan, Moody has the potential to be a disruptive defender at the pro level, capable of creating deflections and steals in passing lanes.
Offensively, Moody shoots the ball well off the catch. He shot 42.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range for the Hogs last season
DAVION MITCHELL, BAYLOR
Mitchell celebrated a national championship with his Baylor teammates in Indianapolis in April. A 6-1 point guard, Mitchell was the best defensive player in college basketball last season, earning the Naismith and NABC defensive player of the year award.
Offensively, Mitchell showed growth between his sophomore and junior season, raising his scoring average from 9.9 to 14.1 points and his 3-point shooting from 32.4% to 44.7%. Size is a concern, but if smaller guards like Atlanta’s Trae Young can have success in the NBA, why can’t Mitchell? NBADraft.net projects the Pacers to take Mitchell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.