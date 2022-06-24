INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers selected Canadian natives with their first two picks in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, taking Arizona swingman Bennedict Mathurin (Montreal) with the sixth overall pick and Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard (Aurora, Ontario) with the 31st overall selection.
The draft choices highlight the continued wave of basketball talent north of the border that has found its way to the NBA in the past decade.
At the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, 25 Canadian players were on NBA rosters, including standouts R.J. Barrett (New York Knicks), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) and Andrew Wiggins, who emerged as a second scoring option to Steph Curry to help lead the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA title.
Four more Canadian players were taken in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night, including lottery picks Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe, a London, Ontario, native who went seventh overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.
If Mathurin and Nembhard both make it out of camp in October, they will join forward Oshae Brissett (Toronto) as the second and third Canadian players on the Pacers’ roster.
“It’s just the movement now,” Nembhard said. “I think every kid growing up feels like getting to the league is a possibility, and to see guys going in front of them and I think the game is growing, the love of the game is growing so much in the country, it’s going in that direction.”
Growing up in Montreal, Mathurin exposed himself to a number of sports, including hockey, Canada’s national pastime. But a three-inch growth sport from 6-foot-1 to 6-4 between Mathurin’s freshman and sophomore year in high school fueled his decision to stick with basketball.
“All of my friends played. My siblings played,” Mathurin said. “I was just always around basketball, and I’m such a competitor. I was playing so many sports. I just wanted to be the best. I was like, ‘Basketball is my sport. I want to try hockey. I want to try football.’ But then I was like, ‘Basketball, I probably have the most chance of success.’”
From Montreal, Mathurin traveled to Mexico City at 16 to play two years in the NBA Latin America Academy, developing while playing against high-level competition, such as 7-foot center Oumar Ballo, who went on to become Mathurin’s teammate at Arizona and point guard Santiago Vescovi, who earned first-team All-SEC honors at Tennessee in the 2021-22 season.
“When I received the call, it was a no-brainer,” Mathurin said. “I was like, ‘They got free food, free basketball and free school.’ So I had the three things to be successful, so it was a no-brainer for me just to go and go to Mexico, learn a new language and a new culture and just grow by myself.”
At Arizona, Mathurin developed into a 6-6 slasher capable of scoring at all three levels.
“(Arizona) coach Tommy Lloyd put me in great situations offensively for me to, like, thrive, just to show scouts and basketball people what I’m really all about,” Mathurin said.
The 6-4 Nembhard took a different path from Canada to NBA Draft status. He went to high school at prep powerhouse Montverde Academy in Clermont, Florida, where he endured a health scare in his junior year — volvuvus, a rare condition that caused his intestines to twist. Nembhard was air-lifted back to his native Canada and was hospitalized for close to a month, losing 30 pounds. He returned to health and put together a stellar senior season at Montverde, leading the school to a prep national title in 2018.
Nembhard then played two years at Florida, earning All-SEC freshman honors in 2018-19, before transferring to Gonzaga and flourishing under coach Mark Few. A two-year starter at Gonzaga, Nembhard started and played both the point and off the ball, helping lead the ‘Zags to the NCAA championship game in 2021 and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022.
“Off the court, they run a style that’s almost lenient in a way, lets guys be themselves and be accountable for themselves,” Nembhard said of playing at Gonzaga. “Then on the way we play on the court is just fast, high paced, a lot of different guys touching it, read and react kind of hoop.”
Mathurin and Nembhard played together on Canadian national teams, so both already bring chemistry to the floor in workouts, which could translate if they play together for the Pacers this season.
“It’s really good having a true point guard like him who is going to find me, my shooting spots, cutting to the basket,” Mathurin said. “Knowing when to bring me up as he’s really a leader, a guy to bring me up when I’m down and helping me think about the next play is a great thing.”
Nembhard said he sees a future wave of Canadian talent coming, which could include Purdue’s Zach Edey, a 7-3 center who is entering his junior season and still developing under head coach Matt Painter.
“We have the second-most NBA players in the league besides America,” Nembhard said. “I think that number is growing. We have a lot of young guys in the league. I think the next step for us is to get to the Olympics and then produce at the international level.”
