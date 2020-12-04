Youth interested in participating in the annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, can register now for the hunt, which is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2021.
The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in the Canton area in Fulton County, and hunters selected to participate will be pre-assigned to hunting locations. All participants in the hunt will be required to follow all public health guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health, including wearing masks when social distancing cannot be achieved, and carrying and using hand sanitizer.
To register for a drawing to participate in the hunt, youth hunters must phone in to the IDNR at 785-8060 by the registration deadline of Dec. 30. A lottery drawing involving all youth who phone in to register will be conducted Dec. 31, and youth hunters selected will be notified by mail. First-time applicants will be given a priority over previous participants in the drawing.
The hunt is open to youngsters ages 10-17 at the time of the hunt. All applicants must possess a valid Illinois hunting or sportsman's license, have a Harvest Information Program registration number, and have a 20 gauge or larger shotgun. Youth hunt participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must possess a valid firearm owner's identification card.
To register for the hunt or for more information, call 785-8060.
Looking at a bald eagle
I was treated to a wonderful sight Monday morning as I drove through Westville heading to Danville to work. I saw a huge bird flying toward me on Route 1 just ahead of me. As I got to where the bird was it turned to the west almost right over my truck and disappeared just north of the high school. It was a large bald eagle, wings fully extended.
I’ve seen a lot of eagles in my life including many in Alaska but this eagle was as big as I’ve ever seen so there is one large eagle in our area.
I tried to reason where this bird might have come from as there is no body of water, that I know of, in that particular part of town. Maybe it was just passing through or maybe it lives a distance away from where I saw it.
My wife asks me quite often as to why I get to see all these things and I tell her that I am always tuned into my environment and my surroundings. Luckily, I have always noticed all the odd things arounds me and I guess I’m just lucky! Always expect the unexpected I always say; look for things that are out of the ordinary in a field, in a tree, or in a body of water.
Most of the time you need to be focused on what is ahead of you; most of the time you will find looking up is profitable when looking for things. You look down when you are mushroom hunting or when walking across a gas station parking lot; I’ve found a lot of money crossing gas station parking lots.
As your driving never consider it’s going to be an ordinary day; going home the same day, traveling south I passed a funeral going north. I slowed down as did a lady two cars ahead of me. Unfortunately, the guy between us didn’t! I therefore got to see a nice eagle going to work and an accident going home; definitely not an ordinary day!
