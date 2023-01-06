What a crazy winter we have had thus far! On Wednesday of this week, I saw nightcrawlers lying on sidewalks and parking lots and by Thursday they were all dead. I guess it is better to come out of the ground than drown but, the price they paid was a brutal one; breathe or freeze was their lot that day!
With winter upon us I got to thinking about the hunting dogs I had back years ago. I can still see them running through the fields, going on point, and then flushing a pheasant or a covey of quail as I gave them a command. Those were some great times back in the 60s and 70s and I still miss my dogs today!
My dogs rode in the car or the truck, right beside me, when we went hunting. They shared the same heat that I did, had plenty of food and water, and had a warm dry bed to sleep on.
A dog will always try to please you even if you mistreat him as some do; always willing to be your friend, always willing to love no matter what their conditions.
So why do some people mistreat their dogs? It always puzzled me how some people treat their pet, especially dogs! Rather than love my master, if I were a mistreated dog, I’d try to rip out his eyes out!
If you have a dog or are planning to get one, whether it’s a hunting dog or just a pet, show some class and treat it as you would want to be treated.
It’s that time of the year again to think about spring! It’s time to start cleaning up your fishing equipment because, in as little as 50 days you might want to think about heading for open water, especially if you fish the warm discharge lakes close to our area.
Time can creep up on you so quickly; maybe you are still hunting, putting your hunting equipment away, or hunting shed antlers while delaying the cleaning of your fishing gear. Whatever the case, spring will be here before you know it so begin thinking about how you are going to catch the big one and prepare for it.
I suckered another guy into wood carving this winter and he said to me the other day; “It’s addictive!”
If you got time on your hands this winter, grab a carving knife, pick a project, and see what you can produce. Sign every piece you ever make, whether it’s a wood carving, a painting, or whatever; leave something to be remembered by when you pass on. Someone will surely appreciate it!
