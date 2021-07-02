I’ve had some questions about the large number of weeds anglers are seeing this year. I’ve noticed several weed beds floating in ponds that I have never seen there before. Weeds are common in ponds especially and sometimes these weed beds wreak havoc for fishermen wanting to fish small bodies of water.
Actually, floating weed beds on ponds and lakes are a great place to look for bass as they lay under these beds for shade during the heat of the day. These bass are fish that can be taken if you are willing to fish to take the time to fish for them.
I call this type of fishing “Snot Fishing” because most of these weed beds are nothing more than large masses of algae sometimes stuck on tall underwater plants that have reached the surface. These masses are slimy but do have holes or small pockets of clear space that make it perfect to work an unweighted plastic worm across their tops.
I prefer a six to seven and a half – inch worm. I never use a weight when fishing these weed beds as a weight would hang up on the algae as it slid across the top.
Working the worm across the top of the mass, I like to skip it so the fish underneath will know that there is something moving on top. When I come to a pocket or hole in the mass, I slow it down and let it sink ever so slowly, tantalizing the bass beneath.
Bass will actually blow a big hole in the mass if they really want the bait but will many times wait until the lure gets to the hole or small pocket. Sometimes it is a massive explosion and sometimes it is no more than a slight slurp as the fish takes the lure. Most times you want to set the hook immediately but I have found that giving the fish a second or two to get the lure down allows for a much better catch ratio.
One way or the other, many times you will end up with a bass and about ten pounds of algae and may have to go in and get the fish.
In August these weed mass will begin to die out and will be gone by the next fishing season. As they die and decompose, they will use us oxygen in their decomposition and this is sometimes bad for small bodies of water as this breakdown can lead to fish kills due to oxygen depletion.
Consider this! Take two 5-gallon buckets of red Lego Blocks and put them in a large washtub. These represent the water molecules (H2O) in a pond. Now throw in a half of a 5-gallon bucket of blue Lego Blocks, these represent the oxygen molecules (O2) which are what a fish breathes. Now mix them up! As the pond gets lower in the fall there is less surface water for the wind to blow across; wind and waves add blue blocks to your pond. Fish and the decomposition of plant life use up the blue blocks, wind and rain add blue blocks.
If the fish and decomposing plants use up the blue blocks faster than the wind, rain and other factors can replace them, then there is a depletion of oxygen in the pond. Fish come to the top gasping for air! At some point, some will die, the number depending on how quickly relief comes.
Actually, fish kills are good for ponds as it decreases numbers and competition for the fish that are left alive, thus the pond begins to thrive again and fish can grow again. Too many fish in a pond allows for the stunting (non- growth) of fish.
This is why a pond that is heavily fished is generally a good pond; fish are taken out and others are allowed to grow. Heavily fished ponds seldom have large fish kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.