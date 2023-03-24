Had enough rain at your house yet? Now that spring is here, it’s time for the weather to warm up and fish to be caught, as well as mushrooms to be found and yet, next week has another bout of the same stuff scheduled for us.
Water temperatures throughout this area are hovering in the low 40s and I don’t expect them to rise much during the week to come. I’ve noticed that what I call spring seems to come on later then when I was young and the summers around here seem to last much deeper into the fall.
Back in the day when I used to catch a lot of big bass during the spring, I kept a lot of records; some on paper and some in my head. I used to go back over these records and calculations in the early spring; baits I used, lakes that produced good during the spring, and baits that were more productive than others in certain bodies of water. All this seemed to pay off well for me back then.
The one calculation that I looked at more frequently than others was the number of degree days. Degree days are a calculation of how cold or how warm a location on earth is at a particular time. Many farmers use degree days to figure when to plant their seeds for the year and when to apply pesticides. I used degree days to figure when I wanted to change to certain lures and when to put those lures away for the year.
Finding degree days today is very difficult but back in the day, degree days were listed daily with each weather report. When the degree days would reach a certain number, there was a guarantee, at least to me, that spring was ready to begin. I calculated that number to normally be reached about April 10th.
With that in mind, that date is when I would go to using spinner baits and plastic worms on a much more frequent basis as the activity of bass would pick up and I felt much more positive about using these baits.
Just think about this for a minute. When do we normally begin finding mushrooms in this area and when do the big stringers of crappies show up? Is there a key to these things and can it really be calculated?
April 10th is just two weeks away so we will see if spring has sprung by then. We definitely need water temperatures to rise and the ground to warm up before the really good fishing and mushroom hunting begins.
There is a lot of muddy water right now with a lot of debris floating so be careful when running your big boats and use common sense this spring while on the water. Many bad things can happen around cold water and they normally do this time of the year!
