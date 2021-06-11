I lived all winter for these warm sunny days and now they are here!
Have you ever had a boat sticker peel off your boat? One of mine did, actually, both of them did and one of them is lost. Now I tried to go to the IDNR website to find how I can replace them and found nothing that I could use.
I then tried to e-mail them and got a responding e-mail telling me that these issues need to be handled by the watercraft division and they gave me an e-mail address to contact them. I sent them an e-mail with my problem two weeks ago and have not received a response.
Of course, I tried to call them to begin with but got a voice recording saying no one would answer the phone. That was after listening to endless options on a voice recording that eventually hung up on me.
I’m going to tape my one boat sticker on my boat and go fish.
Where does all our tax dollars go and when is someone going to have the buck stop at their desks and finally do something for the average person?
Here’s a good one; I sent three fishing reels to a guy in Portland, Oregon and one fishing reel to a different person in Portland. These were sent in separate boxes at different times throughout the past two months; four boxes to two separate people, both in Portland.
I had a tracker on each box and each box made it to the facility in Portland but none made it to their destination. I filed a local complaint with my Post Office but the Portland facility would no answer back.
Over time I filed a complaint with the USPS and told them I suspected a thief in the Portland facility.
I finally got a lady to call me and she told me they would look into it but not to expect an answer soon and she was sure there was no thief in the Portland facility. I mail hundreds of boxes out each year and all the others have been delivered.
Now I paid for a government service to get my boxes from point A to point B and it was as though they would not accept the responsibility. I put a tracker on it so USPS can track it from point A to point B and yet no one accepts responsibility. I’m just wondering why we pay taxes and when someone in government will fix some of the issues that Americans are having today.
