In a prior column, I mentioned that Illinois had a teal season beginning in September. One day this week I was asked what a teal was.
A teal is a small duck that comes through our area ahead of other species of ducks which come through about Thanksgiving.
The teal are very tiny when compared to a mallard or a pintail, which are better known species of ducks. The average weight of a teal is .06-.07 pounds and some will fit into a large hand.
The wing span of a teal is between 20-23 inches making it capable of a lot of maneuverability, thus, making it a hard target for a hunter to hone in on.
In our immediate area, we have two species of teal that hunters can hunt; the green-winged and the blue-winged teal. Both the drake and the hen have either a green wing patch or a blue wing patch near the center of the wing. The hens are similar in color but the drakes of the two species are much, much different.
Upon rare occasion, we have a cinnamon teal come through our area. The cinnamon teal is an absolutely beautiful bird which is not distinguished by a wing patch but rather by its cinnamon color throughout its body.
To learn how to identify these birds one needs simply to go to Google and type in their names; you will be surprised at the beautiful pictures available to you. I also get a lot of my waterfowl pictures on Pinterest and have hundreds of pictures of birds on my phone for quick reference. Being a bird carver and an outdoor writer, these come in handy when looking at feather patterns, colors, bill shapes, etc. while carving. It also allows me to show readers a species of bird when I get a call or meet them somewhere on the street or in a coffee shop.
I went fishing last Sunday evening and what a pleasant evening it was. Normally I’m wringing wet when I finish an evening of fishing in August but Sunday; well, it was different. I was cool and very relaxed when I got back to the boat dock.
We have had some great weather this week with more to come according to the forecast. Labor Day Weekend is just a short time away and now is the time to get out and enjoy this great weather!
My evening got even better as I was heading home at dusk. I got to see a deer with triplets and another with twins. I just stopped the truck and sat there and watched; just a special treat for me.
Just watching those little fawns, all with spots, playing as if they knew I was there was worth making it home late for supper!
