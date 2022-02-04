Have you had enough cabin fever yet? After this week’s big snow, if you are like me, then you have had enough!
There is a silver lining in the clouds, however; it is just about one fourth of the way through February when this column goes to press and, March generally brings us the taste of spring.
Even though I used to hunt and ice fish during the cold of winter, I still got cabin fever early in winter; not so now. Although I hate winter, I have always kept busy and fought my way through winter knowing that, once spring arrived, I would have nine or so months to fish and enjoy the warmth.
Several years ago, I realized that I got so much sun in the spring, summer, and fall that I was missing out on the Vitamin D I was getting from the sun. I began taking Vitamin D tablets as a supplement to what I was missing out on during the winter months. In fact, I now take Vitamin D all year long and it has helped with my cabin fever.
I also work out five days a week at a local gym and I found that gives me different perspective for the day and also allows me to step right back into my lawn care business without much pain.
Add to that, carving and painting birds each day, along with dealing fishing tackle, and cleaning my own personal fishing tackle allows me to pass the winter without the challenges I’ve had in the past.
I hope you might look at some of these things and find something there that might help you cope with winter in a much easier manner.
Most everyone has heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog out in Pennsylvania, but not everyone knows who Woodstock Willie is; do you?
Woodstock Willie is the Illinois groundhog that has been predicting spring’s arrival for thirty years from Woodstock, Illinois. Although much less known that Punxsutawney Phil, Woodstock Willie did not see his shadow this year and is predicting an early spring! Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow and headed back in his burrow to spend six more weeks until spring.
Which groundhog are you pulling for this year; me, it’s Woodstock Willie as I am more than ready for spring!
The Groundhog Day tradition began in North America as early as the 1700s by German immigrants. It wasn’t until 1887 that the practice became a holiday of sorts.
As a side note; my grandfather would always send my grandmother a bouquet of flowers every Groundhog Day; why? I have no clue!
