We are coming up on mid-September and now the fishing should start to get good as water temperatures drop and leaves begin to fall. To me, this is one of the best times of the year to fish!
There are area lakes such as Lake Vermilion, Paris Lake and Mill Creek Lake that produce crappies all summer long if you know how to fish them. On the other hand, there are other lakes where the crappies seem to shut off during the early part of June and don’t turn back on until mid-September. For those lakes, now is the time when crappie and bluegill begin to move from the deeper parts of the lake, back to the shallow water.
It appears that this movement is always associated wih the cooler weather that occurs about this time of the year and it will continue right up to the time ice begins to form on our bodies of water.
There are some good fish to be had during the next eight weeks or so and I love to fish the fall of the year. As the leaves begin to fall, the water will take on a darker color and some big bass have been taken during the fall of the year. A good walleye or trout will also show up locally as the water cools.
This is also a great time of the year to get in a little hunting as the squirrel season has begun, the early teal season in progress, the early Canada goose season is running through the 15th of the month and the dove season, which is a split season, runs through the 14th of November and then will pick up again on December 26th and run through January 9,2023.
Now is a good time to pick up a copy of the Illinois Digest of Hunting Trapping Regulations for 2022-2023. The booklet is available at some dealers and is filled with dates and facts that a hunter needs to know.
The booklet is filled with beautiful photos and sports an awesome blue-winged teal drake on its front cover. You can also find and download the booklet online.
All of the important dates, times, and all pertinent information for hunting in Illinois is found in this booklet. It would be good to take a copy with you on every hunting trip.
Several weeks ago, I mentioned in a column the large white mushrooms growing around the Danville area. Now these mushrooms are showing up all over the area and, with the rain predicted, this weekend, I expect many more to show up.
This is also the time when fall mushrooms begin to appear; you know, the edible ones. There are quite a few different species that grow in the fall, but you had better know the difference between those that ae edible and those that are not.
Make sure you get a positive identification before you sample a fall mushroom.
