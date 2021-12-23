It isn’t too often that Christmas falls on a Saturday so I’m going to expect that many of my readers have already opened their Christmas gifts ahead of reading my column.
Christmas has always been a very special time of the year for myself and my family. As a kid out Christmas tree always had plenty of presents under it, mostly for my sister and me and we never did without. As a result, I learned quickly that we were truly blessed with a parents and grandparents that didn’t mind spoiling us.
My mother always stressed to me that we were blessed and that everyone didn’t get the things we got. I always felt sorry for the kids that didn’t get as much when I went back to school, trying not to brag about what I got for Christmas.
As I spent much of my adult life teaching junior high school students, I saw first-hand how poor children reacted when students would brag about what they got for Christmas.
If you really want to give your child something that could last him or her a lifetime, teach them to be humble. These material things are great but humbleness and respect are things they can carry throughout life!
If you get your child a gun, a bow, or a crossbow for Christmas, please teach them the gift of respect along with it; respect for their weapon, respect for the game they hunt, respect for land boundaries, and the respect for others when in the field. Everything in life is not about receiving gifts without receiving the respect that every child should be taught.
I saw a bald eagle on Wednesday while driving to Champaign; I saw it again on my return drive home. The eagle was sitting high in a tree west of where the nest I have told readers about just west of the St. Joe exit.
I’ve seen quite a few eagles in the last month or so and people are always asking me where to look for eagles and how I get to see so many. Some have told me they have never seen an eagle or have seen very few.
First of all, you have to know where to look. I am constantly scanning the trees even in areas where eagles are not known to inhabit. I look harder when I’m in an area where eagle nests have been known to exist.
I always look much harder when I pass west of St. Joe on the south side of the road. I always look harder when I cross over Memorial Bridge because of the eagle nest near Ellsworth Park. I have viewed five eagles around or over the bridge since November. Heron Park and Harrison Park are known to have eagle nests and there is one along the Little Vermilion River south of Georgetown. There are nesting eagles around the Cayuga Power Station so, when I’m over that way, I am constantly looking.
Trees are barren right now and this is the best time to see them. They sit high in the trees, not low like hawks do. Look for something in the trees that is big and just looks like it doesn’t belong there. Quite often it will be a squirrel nest. Look for the white head of a mature eagle. Always be aware of the possibility that the unexpected can happen; I have seen eagles in places that appear not to be the norm.
If you are lucky enough to have one fly right over you, you will then know just how big a bird a bald eagle really is and it will be a memory imprinted in your mind forever.
This year’s Christmas Card for my readers consists of an almost pure white snowy owl perched in a dead tree overlooking a small body of water. Snow is falling; the yellow eyes of the owl glisten in the light of the moon as snowflakes fall upon it. Not a creature is stirring; not even a mouse. The wind ruffles the owl’s feathers as it blows across the water making a chilling yet peaceful night.
Open your card: “May the peace of the season rest upon us all!” Sam
