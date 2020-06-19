Sunday is Father’s Day and being a father of two children, I normally reserve that day to talk with each of them. I always felt that, when I pass through the pearly gates, I am going to be asked a question about my kids, one that I will gladly answer. I always felt that God is going to ask, “What did you do with the two children I gave you?”
How will you answer this question if you are asked? There is a commandment on how a person is to treat their parents and there is some guidance on how to raise your children. Children are a gift and you, as a parent are charged with taking care of them.
I respected my father and miss him daily and, although he and I didn’t often see eye to eye, I still had a lot of respect for the man that raised me.
If your father is still alive, take the time to reach out to him, if not, take the time to visit him and thank him for the time he spent with you.
If your father spent the time to teach you about the outdoors just stop and think about what you have learned from the man. Take the time to thank him.
I think I learned a lot more from my dad then I realized at the time. It took a few years sometimes before I realized that what he did to tick me off was actually teaching me a life-long lesson.
How do you thank a man like my dad after he is gone? The best answer I have to that is to take the time to teach it to your kids. This is the best thing to do to remember your dad. Think about what he taught you that was important to you and then pass it on to your children, this is a great way to honor you dad!
Enjoy your Father’s Day and take the time to teach you children what you have learned!
Today we reach a turning point of the earth as the northern hemisphere now begins to move back away from the sun, having reached its turn around point on June 20th, the Summer Solstice. This is also the first day of summer.
This means we will lose a small amount of daylight each day as we slowly move away from the sun. The amount of daylight lost each day is very small and can very easily be unnoticed. Between now and July 4th our area will lose about five minutes of total daylight. By the end of August, one will begin to notice that the days are getting shorter.
This change is used by plants and animals to do thing such as develop or drop their leaves, produce their flowers, when to mate, when to develop fur, when to lose their fur, etc. Fish use this biological clock to mate as well.
I believe the biological clock does far more to animals and plants then what we will ever know. I know this clock really affects fish; the more I study, the more I learn.
I also know that the lack of sunlight really affects me and I take Vitamin D as a supplement since the human body gets its Vitamin D through sunlight,
Now that we have reached the halfway point of sunlight, keep an eye on what changes you might notice on your own.
